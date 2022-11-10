Gallery: teamlab's immersive art exhibition opens at Kumu Art Museum

An immersive art exhibition by teamLab, one of the world's best-known creators of digital art, has opened at Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn.

The installations change the perception of art created with digital technology and have made it accessible to millions of viewers around the world, Kumu wrote in a press release.

"This is art without boundaries: through technology it surrounds and immerses the viewer, who is engaged physically, with all the senses," it said.

"It is up to the viewer whether to interpret teamLab's art as simply beautiful aesthetic works or as a socially charged critique of the future of the environment."

The "Impermanent Flowers Floating in a Continuous Sea" exhibition is open until May 7, 2023.

