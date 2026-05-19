Gallery: Cruise festival Close-Up Båten brings 1,000 Swedish punk fans to Estonia

This weekend, nearly a thousand punk music fans descended on Paavli Culture Factory as part of the Close-Up Båten festival in Tallinn.

Concertgoers arrived in Estonia on a cruise ship that departed from Stockholm on Saturday and spent the day in Tallinn before returning to Sweden in the evening.

Close-Up Båten is a distinctive cruise festival where an intensive concert program begins already at sea. The concert held at Paavli Culture Factory featured Estonian punk legends J.M.K.E. as well as Swedish bands Världen Brinner and Småjävlafötter.

The festival brought a significant number of punk music fans from both Sweden and Estonia to Põhja-Tallinn, turning the Paavli venue into an international gathering place for the punk community for one day.

The festival is organized by Robban Becirovic, founder of Swedish heavy music publication Close-Up Magazine, who has organized numerous concerts and festivals across Scandinavia over the years. This year marked the festival's third consecutive edition in Estonia.

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