Tallinn's planned Pelguranna tramway still worries locals

Tallinn's planned tramway to Pelguranna continues to raise concerns among local residents, including fears of increased noise and vibration as well as issues with the proposed turnaround point at Stroomi Beach. Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) says the city is taking residents' expectations seriously.

A public discussion of the draft design conditions for the Pelguranna tramway took place at Pelgulinna State High School on Tuesday. Among the crowd were a number of familiar faces from the Center Party, but the plans also sparked strong opposition from local residents.

"Ambulances, firefighters and the police won't be able to get through," noted Helmi, a resident of Põhja-Tallinn's Pelguranna neighborhood. "Now the entire Pollinator Highway is paved over. Nature needs to be protected. Tell me — why is nature being destroyed? Health is the most important thing."

Tatjana, another local resident, is mainly concerned about the potential impact the construction of the tramway may have on surrounding older buildings. She also said she would be bothered by the noise caused by the trams.

"I used to live on Tartu maantee," Tatjana said. "There was a tram there too, and I know what it's like — in the morning, you get up when the tram starts running. By 5 a.m. you're already up."

According to the city, efforts are being made to keep tram noise as low as possible, including by studying foreign experiences, bringing in more engineers and commissioning additional studies.

"We've come up with six sets of actions that can help reduce tram noise," said Toomas Haidak, director of the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department. "For example, placing noise-dampening mats under the tram tracks, between the structure and the rails."

According to current plans, the future Pelguranna tram will run along Puhangu tänav, terminating at Stroomi Beach. The proposed turnaround point by the beach has also prompted many questions from local residents.

"There are three different options for the turnaround point at the end of Puhangu tänav, and we're not ruling any of them out as such," Ossinovski said. "One that has a more limited impact on green space is, however, located closer to residential buildings, which has its own pros and cons. That's something that will need to be weighed in the future. No final decisions have been made as of yet."

According to the mayor, locals shouldn't worry about bus routes being reduced in the area in the future either, as the tram has a higher passenger capacity and will reduce traffic congestion.

To better accommodate all road users, the entire length of Puhangu tänav is slated to be revamped, he confirmed.

Tallinn's Pelguranna tram is expected to enter service in 2029. Construction of the tramway will cost €28 million.

