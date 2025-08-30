X!

No relief for Annelinn parking headaches as Tartu cuts expansion plans

News
Mõisavahe's nine-story apartment buildings in Tartu's Annelinn District.
Mõisavahe's nine-story apartment buildings in Tartu's Annelinn District. Source: City of Tartu
News

Parking woes in Tartu's Annelinn District will persist, as the city drops long-planned parking lot expansions from its budget strategy due to lack of funds.

In 2020, the City of Tartu began adding parking spaces by the nine-story apartment buildings in Annelinn's Mõisavahe neighborhood, part of a plan first proposed the previous year to ease the district's parking shortage. The city would cover construction costs while charging residents €100 a year to use the new spots.

More than 100 spaces have since been added, but several lots remain untouched, and Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm acknowledged the city's new budget strategy has dropped further parking expansion plans due to lack of funds.

"We've finished two stages, but two more remain undone," he said. "For now, we're making investments elsewhere."

Residents say parking remains a daily struggle.

"Getting here in the evening, store lots are full, and the paid spots behind the building are full," said Annelinn resident Karoliine. "We often end up [looking for a spot] at Coop or Prisma, or on the side of the road."

Another resident, Daniel, described similar difficulties.

The parking shortage also creates problems for services. Ambulances have been forced to stop in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, and garbage trucks have occasionally been unable to empty dumpsters.

Mart Laidmets, southern regional manager at AS Eesti Keskkonnateenused, acknowledged that residents have to park somewhere, but noted that narrow streets make access difficult when cars line both sides.

"Tartu is getting ready way too early for a switch to horse-drawn transport," he commented, adding that the city should prioritize areas like Annelinn over narrowing streets downtown.

Noting that the partially paid parking system has proven popular, Tamm said the city hopes to eventually upgrade the remaining lots, but could not give a timeline.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

17:43

Broken branch from one of Estonia's ancient oaks made into bench

17:01

Eesti 200 names Kristina Kallas Tartu mayoral candidate

16:05

Estonia appoints next representative to NATO Stratcom Center in Riga

14:59

Controversial health event cleared to be held at Estonian parliament building

13:53

Former NGO Slava Ukraini members split on pursuing damages from founder

12:39

No relief for Annelinn parking headaches as Tartu cuts expansion plans

11:27

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

10:14

Estonian animated short 'Yummy' to make TV premiere on Europe's Arte

09:01

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

28.08

Fifth Estonian volunteer soldier dies in Ukraine

09:01

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

29.08

Estonia eyes burial or export of slaughtered pigs to Latvia as ASF spreads

29.08

Estonia face Latvia in EuroBasket group stage on Friday

11:27

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

28.08

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

28.08

Estonia's MM Grupp petitions ministry over Lithuania competition watchdog 'harassment'

28.08

Trains between Tallinn and Tartu continue at slower speed for 3 more weeks

28.08

Estonia to buy up to five regional trains for Rail Baltica

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo