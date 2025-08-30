No relief for Annelinn parking headaches as Tartu cuts expansion plans

Parking woes in Tartu's Annelinn District will persist, as the city drops long-planned parking lot expansions from its budget strategy due to lack of funds.

In 2020, the City of Tartu began adding parking spaces by the nine-story apartment buildings in Annelinn's Mõisavahe neighborhood, part of a plan first proposed the previous year to ease the district's parking shortage. The city would cover construction costs while charging residents €100 a year to use the new spots.

More than 100 spaces have since been added, but several lots remain untouched, and Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm acknowledged the city's new budget strategy has dropped further parking expansion plans due to lack of funds.

"We've finished two stages, but two more remain undone," he said. "For now, we're making investments elsewhere."

Residents say parking remains a daily struggle.

"Getting here in the evening, store lots are full, and the paid spots behind the building are full," said Annelinn resident Karoliine. "We often end up [looking for a spot] at Coop or Prisma, or on the side of the road."

Another resident, Daniel, described similar difficulties.

The parking shortage also creates problems for services. Ambulances have been forced to stop in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, and garbage trucks have occasionally been unable to empty dumpsters.

Mart Laidmets, southern regional manager at AS Eesti Keskkonnateenused, acknowledged that residents have to park somewhere, but noted that narrow streets make access difficult when cars line both sides.

"Tartu is getting ready way too early for a switch to horse-drawn transport," he commented, adding that the city should prioritize areas like Annelinn over narrowing streets downtown.

Noting that the partially paid parking system has proven popular, Tamm said the city hopes to eventually upgrade the remaining lots, but could not give a timeline.

