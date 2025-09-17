X!

Minister: Public transport base funding to grow by €54 million next year

News
Hendrik Terras.
Hendrik Terras. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The government will boost public transport funding by €54 million next year and may merge 11 regional transport centers into one or two, Minister Hendrik Terras said.

The government approved a request from the minister of regional affairs and agriculture during budget talks to allocate an additional €54 million for public transport in next year's state budget.

"At the government level, we agreed that €54.74 million will be added to the baseline funding to ensure stable and accessible public transport for people across Estonia," Minister Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) said on ERR's "Uudis+" program.

While public transport funding in 2025 stood at €162 million, it will rise to €174 million next year. "The actual nominal request was €12 million, as we have long-term contracts with transport companies that are indexed," Terras explained.

The minister stressed that the government agreed during negotiations that public transport is essential and its funding must remain stable.

"This is a very important service for many people in Estonia, especially in different corners of the country. To give an example: owning a car costs roughly €500 per month, while a regional bus pass costs €25 per month," he said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, baseline funding for public transport has been around €121 million per year, with the Ministry of Regional Affairs requesting extra funds from reserves in past years. Terras said this approach was not sustainable.

"Several institutions have pointed out that if this is a predictable cost, it should be reflected in the state budget. We managed to make that clear during negotiations and it was agreed this is the sensible way forward. It gives transport operators and service providers budgetary certainty," Terras said.

The government also plans to consolidate the current 11 regional public transport centers into either one or two central management hubs.

"In my view, a single public transport center would make sense for Estonia, as it would give us a better overview of the route network. But I must stress that local knowledge and expertise from regional centers will remain. The idea is not to eliminate them or manage everything from Tallinn, but rather to unite this expertise under one central hub," Terras said.

He added that discussions with the Reform Party have also included the possibility of having two centers.

"The key goal is how we can ensure that public transport runs on a clockface schedule, is as fast as possible user-friendly — so that people don't need to buy multiple tickets. Whether we achieve that through one or two centers will depend on the outcome of these talks," Terras said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Swedbank lowers some customers' cash withdrawal limit to prevent fraud

16:35

Kuldar Leis: Estonia will not rush into universally slashing speed limits

15:57

Estonia's industry leaders call for stable policies to boost smart growth

15:28

Minister: No reason for full closure of Estonia-Russia border at present

15:22

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

15:01

Andrei Sõtšov: Leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate harnessed by Kremlin geopolitics

14:59

Minister: Car tax in Estonia not likely to be abolished

14:57

Expert: Low consumer confidence not down to polling methodology

14:35

Minister: Public transport base funding to grow by €54 million next year

14:22

After constitutional change, Ida-Viru County 'smaller' at upcoming local elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

30.06

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

16.09

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

16.09

Plan filed for new commercial and residential quarter in Tallinn

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

15.09

Bolt's first green hydrogen-powered taxis on the streets of Tallinn

15.09

Estonian agency to spend nearly €1 million to attract foreign tech talent

16.09

New Estonian law to cap fish sales to 10 kilograms per person, hike fines

08:19

Unclaimed vehicles at Koidula checkpoint may be auctioned off

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo