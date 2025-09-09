Parempoolsed unveil candidates for Tallinn elections, led by Lavly Perling

Parempoolsed on Tuesday revealed their Tallinn candidates for the upcoming local elections, with party chair and mayoral candidate Lavly Perling running in the City Center.

Parempoolsed are fielding more than 100 candidates for city council, focusing on lower taxes and more freedom.

"Our Parempoolsed candidates are people who have built something with their own hands," said Perling. "Now they're ready to put their time and experience to work for the residents in every district of Tallinn. This isn't a list of rookies or showpiece candidates — only top professionals in their fields ready to step up and help lead Tallinn."

Top Parempoolsed candidates include Perling in the City Center, soccer player and businessman Rimo Hunt in Kristiine, businessman and world traveler Mart Kuusk in Lasnamäe, businesswoman and economist Merle Raun in Mustamäe, AI businessman Lembit Loo in Haabersti, former minister and former MP Siim Kiisler in Nõmme, former Postimees editor-in-chief Marti Aavik in Pirita, and filmmaker and defense expert Ilmar Raag in Põhja-Tallinn.

Other notable names on the list include veterinarian Tiina Toomet, fashion designer and businesswoman Katrin Kuldma, IT executive Tarmo Linnamägi, architect Rein Murula, writer Mai Loog, and entertainment businessman Urmas Kolsar.

Estonia's upcoming local elections will be held on October 19.

--

