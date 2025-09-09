X!

Parempoolsed unveil candidates for Tallinn elections, led by Lavly Perling

News
Parempoolsed submitted their candidate lists for the 2025 local elections electronically. September 9, 2025.
Open gallery
37 photos
News

Parempoolsed on Tuesday revealed their Tallinn candidates for the upcoming local elections, with party chair and mayoral candidate Lavly Perling running in the City Center.

Parempoolsed are fielding more than 100 candidates for city council, focusing on lower taxes and more freedom.

"Our Parempoolsed candidates are people who have built something with their own hands," said Perling. "Now they're ready to put their time and experience to work for the residents in every district of Tallinn. This isn't a list of rookies or showpiece candidates — only top professionals in their fields ready to step up and help lead Tallinn."

Top Parempoolsed candidates include Perling in the City Center, soccer player and businessman Rimo Hunt in Kristiine, businessman and world traveler Mart Kuusk in Lasnamäe, businesswoman and economist Merle Raun in Mustamäe, AI businessman Lembit Loo in Haabersti, former minister and former MP Siim Kiisler in Nõmme, former Postimees editor-in-chief Marti Aavik in Pirita, and filmmaker and defense expert Ilmar Raag in Põhja-Tallinn.

Other notable names on the list include veterinarian Tiina Toomet, fashion designer and businesswoman Katrin Kuldma, IT executive Tarmo Linnamägi, architect Rein Murula, writer Mai Loog, and entertainment businessman Urmas Kolsar.

Estonia's upcoming local elections will be held on October 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Tartu's traditional autumn fair 'Maarjalaat' takes place this Saturday

19:02

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

18:44

Divers to uncover mystery of Narva-Jõesuu fishing wreck over 50 years on

18:19

Parempoolsed unveil candidates for Tallinn elections, led by Lavly Perling

18:13

Former Enefit Green CEO among suspects in buyback insider information leak case Updated

18:00

Vassiljev looks forward to final game for Estonian national team against Andorra

17:41

Analyst: Lowering taxes on food could make Estonia cheaper

17:07

Daniil Glinka rises 43 places in ATP rankings after Cassis performance

16:34

New photography show in Tartu captures last chapter of Toronto Estonian House

16:01

Expert: There's hope US withdrawal from Europe will be largely painless

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

19:02

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

08.09

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation

07.09

Expert: Education and wealth gap increasingly clear in Estonian schools

07:56

Media: German special forces inspect Estonian-run ship over espionage fears

07.09

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

08.09

Oliver Laas: Chat control as the foundation of a surveillance society

08.09

Lost mushroom pickers make fall a busy time for Estonia's police patrol dogs

18:13

Former Enefit Green CEO among suspects in buyback insider information leak case Updated

08.09

Photos: Ship runs aground due to technical fault in Kalaranna Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo