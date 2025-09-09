X!

Treason-accused Aivo Peterson named among Koos' top Tallinn candidates

News
Aivo Peterson on trial in Harju District Court. May 2025.
Aivo Peterson on trial in Harju District Court. May 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Koos party unveiled its Tallinn election candidates, with Vladimir Maslov for mayor and Aivo Peterson running in Lasnamäe as his treason trial continues.

In Lasnamäe, Peterson is joined by Igor Hopp, Eduard Fedotov, Aleksei Teterev, Inga Zaporžets, Oleg Gavrilov and Juri Fisun.

Other district candidates include Leonid Tsingisser and Erik Hopp in Haabersti, Andrei Norstedt in the City Center, Tatjana Matikainen in Kristiine, Sergei Tšernov and Dmitri Savustjan in Mustamäe, Tatjana Hopp in Nõmme and Aleksandr Rumjanovski in Pirita, as well as Vladimir Maslov, Pavel Bondarenko, Aleksandr Tolbin, Vassili Trofimov and Irina Korjas in Põhja-Tallinn.

Koos' campaign platform promises a major city cleanup and administrative reform in the Estonian capital, aiming to cleanse the city of "dirt and parasites," cut bureaucracy, reduce officials and make city governance transparent.

The party says it will "remove graffiti and trash and restore a dignified appearance to Pikk tänav and other major tourist streets" and eliminate "symbols of third countries and the propaganda of various sexual minorities."

On Pikk tänav in Tallinn's Old Town, the sidewalk in front of the Russian Embassy has displayed a prominent array of pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian aggression signs and memorial items, especially since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A short distance up the street, just across from the Russian Embassy, the Swedish Embassy also flies Ukrainian and rainbow Pride flags.

Koos says that as a conservative party, it will prioritize residents' health and traditional family values, canceling "LGBT propaganda" and pride parades in the Estonian capital.

It also pledges to "depoliticize" culture, sports and education, end disputes over monuments, restore the Russian Cultural Center in town as well as combat pests such as slugs and ticks.

The next hearing in Aivo Peterson's treason case is scheduled for Thursday, September 11 at Harju District Court.

Even if he is convicted, Peterson remains eligible to run in the October 19 local elections, as only finalized convictions or active prison sentences bar candidacy.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

