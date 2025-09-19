X!

Kõlvart most popular in Tallinn, Ossinovski among Estonian-speakers

News
Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart currently enjoys significantly more support among Tallinn residents as a mayoral candidate than those nominated by other parties.
Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart currently enjoys significantly more support among Tallinn residents as a mayoral candidate than those nominated by other parties. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR; graphics: JJ Oidermaa
News

The most popular mayoral candidate in the upcoming Tallinn local elections is Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart, but younger and Estonian voters favor encumbent Jevgeni Ossinovski.

In a survey conducted by Kantar Emor from September 10–17 among 422 permanent residents of Tallinn aged 16 and older, 42 percent said they would like to see Mihhail Kõlvart serve as mayor.

Social Democrat and current Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski ranked second among all respondents, with 15 percent support.

All other mayoral candidates from the major parties polled under 10 percent. Maris Lauri (Reform) received 9 percent support, Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) 8 percent, Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed) 7 percent, Martin Helme (EKRE) 4 percent and Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) just 1 percent.

Kõlvart's lead is largely driven by his strong backing among voters of non-Estonian ethnic backgrounds: 69 percent of non-ethnic Estonian respondents preferred Kõlvart. In contrast, Ossinovski and Lauri each received just 4 percent support from this demographic.

Among ethnic Estonian voters, however, Ossinovski is more popular than Kõlvart. Twenty-six percent of ethnic Estonians want Ossinovski to remain mayor. He is followed by Reinsalu (16 percent), Lauri (15 percent), Kõlvart (15 percent) and Perling (14 percent). Helme has 7 percent support in this group, while Jašin has 1 percent.

Kõlvart is the most popular candidate among 35–64-year-olds (51 percent) and those aged 65 and older (46 percent). Among 35–64-year-olds, support for other candidates is fairly evenly distributed but remains under 10 percent. In the 65+ age group, Lauri comes in second with 15 percent.

Younger voters, however, favor Ossinovski. Among those under 35, 29 percent said they would like to see him as mayor, compared to 20 percent for Kõlvart. Sixteen percent of younger voters said they would prefer someone other than the officially nominated party candidates.

Center to win Tallinn but miss out on absolute majority

The Center Party, which won 45.4 percent of the vote in the last local elections in Tallinn, remains the clear favorite to win again this year. In September, 38 percent of voters who said they were certain to vote backed the party, down slightly from 39 percent in August. Therefore, the Kantar Emor poll conducted one month ahead of the election does not forecast a solo majority for the Center Party in the capital.

The Social Democratic Party ranked second among Tallinn voters, with 15 percent support (up from 14 percent in August and 7.5 percent in the previous election).

Reform Party rose to third place with 14 percent (up from 10 percent in August), while Isamaa dropped to fourth with 8 percent (down from 13 percent).

Parempoolsed and EKRE would also clear the electoral threshold, with 7 and 6 percent, respectively.

Eesti 200 would fall below the threshold with 4 percent, the same level of support as the party Koos.

It's important to note that the survey reflects only general party support in Tallinn, as candidate lists had not yet been finalized when polling began. Additionally, the maximum margin of error for this sample size is ±4 percentage points.

Nationwide, the Center Party and Isamaa are polling strongest ahead of the local elections, with 21 percent and 18 percent support, respectively, according to the September survey. Another 18 percent of respondents said they would vote for an electoral alliance.

In the 2021 local elections, the Center Party received 24.4 percent of the vote nationwide, electoral alliances took 24.3 percent and the Reform Party earned 17.3 percent.

The local council election week runs from October 13 through October 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:03

Former England rugby sevens player sets up field, club in Pärnu County

11:30

Three of Estonia's top tennis players reach quarterfinals at various tournaments

11:30

How animation is helping Estonia's young Russian-speakers fight fake news

11:02

Estonia's equality commissioner calls for more inclusive playgrounds, cities

11:00

Paper: Did SDE leader pay for services 'under the table'? Updated

10:24

Gallery: Estonian dog manor hosts screen test for new historical drama

09:43

City architect: Tallinn's city center is losing its pulse

09:42

Pollster: Reform Party's rating finally starting to bounce back

09:15

Kõlvart most popular in Tallinn, Ossinovski among Estonian-speakers

09:06

Harri Tiido: New school year and continued militarism in Russia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

18.09

Estonia expands sanction to universally ban Russian LNG

18.09

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

17.09

Rare black stork which spent breeding season in Estonia killed in Germany

18.09

Estonian government approves draft sexual consent law

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

18.09

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

16.09

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo