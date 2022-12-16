EU adopts ninth sanctions package against Russia

The European Union adopted a new sanctions package on Friday aimed at ramping up and reinforcing restrictive measures against Russia. Several items as well as three of four newly sanctioned TV stations were added to the list on Estonia's proposal.

Estonia has advocated for making the EU's sanctions packages as severe and effective as possible, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said according to a press release.

"Estonia submitted its proposals to the newly adopted sanctions package this time as well, and as a result, sanctions are being imposed on exports of products from the EU to Russia exceeding €300 million per quarter," Reinsalu highlighted, emphasizing that the EU must continue imposing stricter sanctions on Russia.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following Estonia's proposal, bans on generators, mining technology, several iron and steel products, metal constructions and flat-rolled products were added to the list for the latest package.

Sanctions concerning propaganda were also expanded to include four TV stations — NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Pervyi Kanal — the first three of which were likewise proposed by Estonia.

Bans on services will be expanded to market research, technical testing, analysis as well as advertising services. The ban on belonging to the governing bodies of Russian state-owned companies is also being expanded to include all Russian state-owned companies.

The latest list includes an additional 141 individuals and 49 legal entities who have been involved in Russia's war in Ukraine, including in the organization of the illegal adoption of Ukrainian children.

The new package also elaborates and improves the wording of previous regulations and adds an exemption enabling transactions needed for transporting food and fertilizers to third countries.

The EU has adopted new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine. These include bans on:



exports of drone engines

investments in the Russian mining sector

provision of advertising services



The EU has also suspended the broadcasting licenses of 4 more media outlets.



Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Estonia and the EU have continued to impose increasing sanctions on Russia. To date, nine sanctions packages have been adopted by the EU aimed at raising the cost of the war for Russia and, together with other foreign policy measures, pressuring Russia to end its aggression in Ukraine.

