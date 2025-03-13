X!

Locals want their concerns considered in Port of Kunda expansion plans

In the coastal Lääne-Viru County town of Kunda, residents are gathering signatures to ensure that the local community's opinions are considered as the Port of Kunda expands. Port developers confirm that compromises are possible, especially since expansion plans are still in the early stages.

What has locals living near the Port of Kunda is the expansion of the port toward a residential area. They are also unsatisfied with the way beach access has been addressed.

Residents have started a petition, calling for locals' wishes to be considered, and enlisted the expert help of an architect.

"The draft layout of the detailed plan that has been submitted doesn't actually resolve anything," said Margus Veskimeister, the architect assisting the town's residents. "And it's been done in such a way that if the average person were to look at it, they wouldn't understand what exactly is even planned for this area."

Veskimeister highlighted a string of concerns he identified with the draft, including incomplete traffic flow schemes and unresolved green spaces and pedestrian paths. "And this detailed plan doesn't take the whole picture into account," he added.

"We're not against the expansion of the port, but this detailed plan does not take the community and people into account," explained local resident Elis Riispapp. "It's more focused on the port — and that's what we're concerned about."

According to the developers, the Port of Kunda's expansion plans won't be finalized until after public discussions have taken place.

"The process is still in its early stages, public discussions have yet to take place and we haven't even received responses from all the authorities yet," said Port of Kunda board member Daimar Truija. "So the locals are jumping the gun a bit."

Truija acknowledged that some compromises will definitely need to be made, and the developers are prepared for that.

"But when the public discussions take place, we'll go through all of these topics," he promised.

The public petition, which will remain open through March 27, seeks to find a balance between the local living environment and business; to preserve the northern section of Sadama tee as a pedestrian path and preserve the green area between Sadama tee and Uus-Sadama tee; to extend Sadama tee all the way to the port; to create a connection to the beach area from the existing access road leading to the beach; and to find a solution to ensure access to Kunda's unique lighthouse and explore possible opportunities to have it restored.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

