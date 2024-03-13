Port of Tallinn offering free Muuga Harbor plots to developers

The Port of Tallinn has initiated a competition to find partners for the development of a 7.6-hectare area located in the eastern part of Muuga Harbor. According to the port's commercial manager, proposals are particularly expected from the field of environmentally friendly fuels.

"More and more companies are aiming to reduce their environmental footprint, which largely involves transitioning to greener energy carriers. There is no doubt that replacing fossil fuels with environmentally friendly alternatives affects not just shipping but the entire transportation sector. Therefore, we are particularly interested in finding a partner who would establish a loading, handling and storage complex for environmentally friendly fuels in Muuga Harbor," said Margus Vihman, the commercial director of Port of Tallinn, via a press release.

The port does not exclude the possibility that the specific area could also see the development of some other production or logistics complex, he added.

The area in the eastern part of Muuga Harbor set for development covers 76,274 square meters, but it can be expanded by up to 67,978 square meters into the sea. The area has access to a quay that is 198 meters long and 10.8 meters deep. A detailed plan has been established for the land area under development by the order of Jõelähtme Municipality, dividing the planning area into four plots.

According to the current detailed plan, one of the plots is designated for the construction rights of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. However, if this is not possible or necessary, the plot can also be used for another fuel terminal or as production land where warehouses, production buildings or other necessary facilities can be established," explained Vihman.

Port of Tallinn expects potential interested parties to submit their development idea by May 31, 2024, describing their vision for the use of the areas, cargo volumes, investment size, schedule and the project's owners or investors.

Muuga Harbor is Estonia's largest cargo port. The port asserts that it has high-quality infrastructure, frequent shipping connections with Scandinavia and Western Europe, railway and road connections with neighboring countries, and is developing a Rail Baltica cargo station. The port promises to be a reliable business partner and offers long-term land use agreements.

"The company is committed to developing Estonian maritime transport and the economy and is open to innovative and environmentally friendly projects, supports the transition to renewable and alternative energy sources and offers green electricity. In addition, the Port of Tallinn participates in various projects addressing the issues of future alternative fuels in this sector," the press release states.

