Building work ends on Sillamäe's sea promenade

In Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County the building of a sea promenade has been completed and will be officially opened next spring.

Sillamäe's city government said during recent years it has been actively cleaning the beach area and undertaken projects which allow different maritime traffic and people to use the beach during holidays and free time.

The sea promenade is built so that when the planned port and travel terminal has been built tourists can walk straight from the port to the center city.

The sea promenade is the main connector of the area near the beach and the historical center city.

A multi-level seven-meter-long lookout tower, a beacon, wooden terrace platforms, ball fields, children's playgrounds, sitting places, grilling spots have been built on the promenade.

Sillamäe rannapromenaad avatakse ametlikult kevadel. Autor/allikas: Olev Mihkelmaa

The promenade was designed by Selektor Projekt Ltd., Nordecon Association built it. The general cost for the works is €4.055.703 million.

