Rescue Board warns Estonian residents about fake smoke detector inspections

Rescuers at a community Midsummer event in Tallinn. June 23 2022.
Rescuers at a community Midsummer event in Tallinn. June 23 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian rescue officials are reminding residents that real inspectors will never ask for PIN codes or cash, after imposters recently tried to scam an elderly man in Viljandi.

Rescue Board inspector Liina Valner told ETV's "Terevisioon" that inspectors performing in-person smoke detector checks always wear official uniforms and carry employee IDs.

On September 23, two men pretending to be inspectors visited an elderly man at his home in Viljandi, not only checking his smoke detectors but also replacing them, gaining his trust. They then asked for money, and tried to obtain the PIN codes for his ID card, which incidentally had expired.

"A bank employee trusted their instincts and questioned why the elderly person wanted to update his PIN codes," Valner said. "If not for that, the fraudsters would have gotten the elderly man's money."

Police have since detained the two young men. "[They] had been dressed in sweatsuits, but had earned [the victim's] trust by actually doing something," the official noted.

She emphasized that official Rescue Board inspectors never ask for PIN codes or cash. This year, they are conducting inspections together with rescue crews, wearing specific uniforms and carrying IDs.

If a smoke detector is in working order, then no action is needed, Valner said. If not, a misdemeanor summary proceeding may be applied, which currently amounts to an €80 fine.

This year marks the third round of Rescue Board inspections, she added, noting that smoke detector use and upkeep are generally improving.

Click here for more fire prevention tips from the Rescue Board.

Rescue Board official Liina Valner. Source: ERR

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

