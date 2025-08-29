X!

Street homelessness in Tallinn falls, but some still turn down city services

A sign for a homeless shelter on Alasi tänav in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Source: ERR
While street homelessness in Tallinn is declining, some Estonians still turn down shelters and city social services.

According to Tallinn's Social Work Center, the latest count found 51 people living on the streets in the capital. Director Kille Alterman said they have all been offered help, including shelter beds and social housing, but some refuse because they don't want to follow rules such as quiet hours or alcohol bans.

"They tell us they don't want to come back because they don't like those rules," she said.

Figures published in 2021 indicated that the number of unhoused in Tallinn had decreased significantly over the previous decade, dropping to 827 that year.

A citywide study by the Social Work Center in 2020 counted 82 people living on the streets. By December 2024, that number had dropped to 51.

Alterman said the decline reflects broader changes. While traditional street homelessness is down, more clients now come from groups of people facing other problems, such as with substance use or mental health issues, who can no longer live with family or loved ones.

Many arrive after losing jobs, income and housing, which can lead to debt. "That's how the downward spiral begins," she said.

The Social Work Center's services are designed to help people return to independent living, though only about 10–15 percent succeed. Others remain in long-term social housing and support services for ten or even 20 years, with some eventually moving on to general care facilities as their health deteriorates.

"We redesigned the rehabilitation service, and as of May 1, Tallinn provides social and housing services," Alterman explained. "It's a tailored program, ensuring each person receives exactly the type of help they need at the moment."

Authorities have also worked to eliminate abandoned buildings and other informal shelters. Today, people more often sleep in stairwells, basements, wooded areas and parks, cars, or transport hubs like ports and airports.

Tallinn's Social Work Center continues outreach, sharing information and encouraging people to use day centers and shelters where showers, meals and overnight stays are available. But Alterman said some will always refuse.

"Of course, we invite them in, but there are always those who decline help," she said.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

