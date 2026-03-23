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Estonia's spring capital marks arrival of the new season

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Arrival of spring marked in Türi by Murumoor, the town's mascot, Mayor Jorma Riivald, local townspeople and representatives of the other three seasonal capitals, Friday, March 20, 2026.
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The central Estonian town of Türi has been named Estonia's spring capital for the 27th year, and Friday saw the budding season welcomed by the town and its mascot, Murumoor.

The first lawn mower of the year gets cranked up and a yellow flag is hoisted for the three spring months, March to May, regardless of the weather: Which on Friday involved bright sunshine and temperatures nearly into the double figures in Türi.

The precise start of spring came with the vernal equinox, which fell at just after 4:45 p.m. on the Friday. After this time, the days are longer than the nights, something which comes as welcome to Estonia's entire populace and not just that of Türi and its 5,200 residents.

Guests came to Türi from Otepää, Estonia's winter capital and so handing over the baton, as well as from Pärnu and Narva, the summer and fall capitals respectively, and from the actual capital, Tallinn.

"The warmth got held up a bit on the border of Otepää, but in two weeks I promise it will already be warm outside," joked Jorma Riivald (Isamaa), mayor of Otepää Rural Municipality.

Local resident Õilme was asked if she was looking forward to spring or welcoming it now that it is a fact.

"Absolutely. Then you can finally get your hands back in the soil, plant things, grill and relax, soak up the sun. It's just so beautiful—it brings joy to the heart," she responded.

"For us, spring arrived already with the first rays of sunshine, when we could go outside to play," said another local resident, Kadri, a mother of two.
"I went to the forest today, listened to the birds singing, the sun was shining. It felt so nice — just enjoy life," a third local, Valdu, rejoiced.

2026 is a special year for the town also because in summer it marks the centennial of becoming a town.

"We have already started with Wednesday gatherings, where we invite back those people from Türi who have moved away but still feel at home here. We will begin sporting activities on June 28 and continue from there. On July 1, there will be a concert by Sadu, and on July 2 our most prestigious concert will take place, featuring Estonian Voices and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, conducted by our very own Türi girl, Kristiina Poska. After that, on July 3, we will have a long-table community feast, and on July 4 a very, very traditional garden café day," Triin Pärna, head of the Spring Capital cultural committee, explained of the festivities to come.

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