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Cold winter leaves Estonia's gravel roads worse for wear

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Temporary mass restriction sign posted along a gravel road hit hard by winter conditions. March 2026.
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Spring mass limit signs are cropping up along rural roads, and officials warn this past winter's cold may have done more damage to Estonia's gravel roads than usual.

The full extent of the damage is emerging as Estonia continues to thaw. In some areas, the roadbed froze through this winter, raising concerns that gravel roads could end up even more potholed.

Elari Hiis, head of Türi municipal agency Türi Haldus, said their municipality's gravel roads are still in fairly good condition for now.

"But I think the road breaking up may still lie ahead, because the roads are frozen quite deep," he added.

According to Hiis, passenger cars aren't the main issue. "A regular passenger car can't really break up a road if it's properly covered with gravel," he said.

Even logging trucks, often blamed for road damage, are only part of the picture. Agricultural vehicles also take a toll — large tractors and heavy trailers regularly use rural roads, and that traffic inevitably affects their condition.

Neither Türi nor Järva municipalities have yet introduced seasonal vehicular mass limits, though officials expect restrictions may soon follow.

Weak spots exposed

Järva Municipality's chief road specialist, Aivar Lainjärv, said some sun-exposed spots have already thawed, but in most places, only about 10 centimeters of the surface has thawed.

That layer is now waterlogged and soft, he explained, meaning the worst damage may still be to come.

"For the moment there isn't really much we can do," Lainjärv said. "Better to just get through these couple of weeks and monitor the situation."

If conditions worsen, he added, they may have to intervene by adding crushed stone to help stabilize damaged stretches.

The cold winter has also exposed another problem: dangerous sinkholes where asphalt roads were previously dug up. Such spots have appeared, for example, in Türi and nearby Särevere.

Hiis said such trenches are sometimes backfilled with whatever material is available instead of being restored to proper standards.

"The truth is that this winter has been very harsh, exposing every weak spot in sharp relief — literally," he said.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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