Cold winter likely took its toll on Estonia's paved roads

Highway sign on Tallinn–Tartu Highway warning of slippery conditions in wintry weather.
Highway sign on Tallinn–Tartu Highway warning of slippery conditions in wintry weather. Source: Maarja Värv/ERR
Estonia is beginning to thaw, but this winter's extreme cold may have wreaked more havoc on the country's paved roads than usual, and budget constraints could limit repairs.

As temperatures continue to climb and remain above freezing, melting snow has already revealed initial damage, but a full assessment will take time.

Frigid temperatures likely caused less damage to gravel roads, but the Transport Administration warns paved roads likely suffered more consequences than usual.

"The cold pushes up roads more, leading to changes and causing the surface to swell up," said Janar Taal, head of the administration's Southern Road Management Division. "Cracks form, which further accelerates the deterioration."

The agency, which has €3 million earmarked in this year's budget for cold-related fixes, plans to map damaged areas needing urgent repairs within a month.

"We'll patch the worst spots where the pavement is torn up," Taal said, confirming that currently, the Transport Administration is focusing mostly on paved roads.

Ain Kendra, a road engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), says patching alone won't solve recurring problems, especially on roads damaged year after year.

Snowy Reidi tee in Central Tallinn. January 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"We've had plenty of cases where frost heaves occur, and the Transport Administration has sought a cosmetic fix for limited money, patching asphalt or at most replacing the gravel layer without touching the subgrade at all," Kendra explained.

But if the problem lies in the subgrade level, the same problems will keep reoccurring.

Administration: Our budget is too limited

Sand is used in road construction to reduce frost heaving, but Kendra said it does nothing to strengthen the structure while allowing for ruts to form and settling to occur under heavy traffic.

He added that methods included in construction guidelines currently in use, which date back to 2006, also no longer reflect modern knowledge.

The Transport Administration said it is updating guidelines and addressing root causes to road damage where possible, but budget constraints effectively rule out any chances of significant roadway overhauls.

"Addressing the subgrade layer would require tearing up the road and rebuilding it," Taal acknowledged. "There are financial limits to how much we can do, and the budget we have today is certainly not enough."

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

