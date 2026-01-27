X!

Minister: Highways to Tartu and Pärnu must be four-lane by 2035

A four-lane or 2+2 highway section in Estonia.
A four-lane or 2+2 highway section in Estonia. Source: Transport Administration
According to Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis, the state will build nearly 65 kilometers of four-lane roads toward Tartu and Pärnu in the coming years.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) has sent the draft National Road Maintenance and Development Plan for 2026–2029 out for coordination. This year, the state will allocate €281.4 million for road maintenance, with a total of just over €1 billion planned across the four-year period. The figure includes funds expected from the new motor vehicle tax.

"In the coming years, we will carry out the largest four-lane highway construction program in re-independent Estonia, building nearly 65 kilometers of four-lane roads in the direction of both Tartu and Pärnu," Leis said. "The goal is to complete four-lane highways to both cities by 2035. Achieving this requires both external funding and continued annual state investments at least at the current level."

According to the minister, once the highways to Tartu and Pärnu are fully built out as four-lane roads by 2035, it will be possible to extend four-lane construction to other key routes.

"To that end, we are continuing the state special planning process for the Haljala–Kukruse section toward Narva and preparing to launch special planning for the Uulu–Ikla section," he added.

Over the next four years, the state will invest more than €376 million in expanding major highways to four lanes. Nearly 45 kilometers of four-lane sections will be completed on the Pärnu route and 20 kilometers on the Tartu route.

This year, around 60 kilometers of roads will undergo reconstruction at various locations across Estonia, including in Ida-Viru, Harju, Pärnu and Tartu counties, as well as in Viljandi and Valga counties. In total, more than 180 kilometers of roads will be reconstructed over the four-year period. Reconstruction entails a full overhaul of the road structure, including both the surface and base layers, along with the replacement or repair of associated infrastructure.

The budget for dust-free surfacing of gravel roads will nearly quadruple this year — from €3.1 million in 2025 to €12 million — and is expected to remain at a similar level in the following years.

Funding for improving hazardous road sections will also increase sharply, from €0.9 million last year to €5.8 million this year, rising to €8.6 million by 2027. The Transport Administration will publish the list of gravel road and traffic hazard projects for this year after the government approves the road plan.

In addition, work will begin this year on the main design for the Tiksoja bridge and intersection, which will take around two years to complete. A southern bypass of Keila is also planned, including a bridge over the Keila River and a railway viaduct, with construction scheduled for 2027–2028.

The National Road Maintenance and Development Plan sets out the principles and funding framework for the upkeep and development of national roads for 2026–2029 and outlines goals through to 2035.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

