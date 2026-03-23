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Professor on Livonian Heritage Day: The Livonian population is growing

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Karl Pajusalu.
Karl Pajusalu. Source: ERR
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Livonian Heritage Day was celebrated on Sunday in the southwestern Estonian border town of Ikla, and interest in the language and culture has steadily grown in recent years.

Livonians are among the smallest-numbered surviving Finno-Ugric peoples. They mostly live on Latvia's Livonian Coast in Courland (Kurzeme). The Livonian language is among the oldest Baltic-Finnic languages.

The event was marked for the fourth time on Sunday and the blue, green and white flag was raised on the Estonia–Latvia border. Livonian songs were sung and Livonian games were played by those who attended.

University of Tartu professor Karl Pajusalu said the day is important for the shared heritage of the Estonians, Latvians, and Livonians.

"We have Livonia, which included southern Estonia and northern Latvia, and we have the Gulf of Livonia. Likewise, we also have Livonian heritage, which can be seen both in material culture and even in our language," he said.

However, the day is not only about remembering how Livonians once lived, but about preserving the heritage and maintaining the language. Currently, the Livonian language and culture are experiencing a new wave of interest.

The Livonian flag flying on the Estonian-Latvian border at Ikla. Source: ERR

The Livonian Heritage Day on the Estonian-Latvian border at Ikla. Source: ERR

"Livonians are the fastest-growing people in modern Europe. When the previous Latvian census took place in 2011, there were far fewer Livonians than in the most recent census about 10 years later, and this, of course, means rediscovering one's roots," Pajusalu added.

Latvian linguist and translator, Livonian Ulla Frasere, said Livonian culture and language are currently undergoing a revival.

"Very, very many people are becoming interested in the Livonian language and culture, which is truly wonderful, because for years, people did not know at all who the Livonians even were. Now people are aware and they want to learn the Livonian language themselves, they want to sing songs in Livonian," she said.

Part of celebrating Livonian Heritage Day is also the waking of birds, which is an old Livonian ritual.

"What this holiday of waking birds, the spring equinox that we are also celebrating here today, is called in Livonian is lintist virtiumi piva, meaning the holiday of awakening birds. But this awakening actually means waking up in Livonian. That awakening is something a bit more than simply getting up. It also means that with the arrival of spring, one must awaken one's spirit and soul," said Karl Pajusalu.

You can watch the broadcast here.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Alexander Kryukov

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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