Winter not quite over yet, weather forecasters say

Don't rush to change your winter tires yet as more ice and snow could be on the way in April, newspaper Maaleht reports .

Kairo Kiitsak, a weather forecaster at the Environment Agency, said that temperatures on the roads can often dip below zero in the early hours of the morning, even though the air temperature is higher.

"At the beginning of the month, I talked about stratospheric warming and how the polar vortex split, and hinted at the possibility that in the last days of March or at the beginning of April there could again be intrusions of Arctic air. That possibility is still on the table, and the latest model runs have begun to show it more as well. Personally, I would not recommend rushing," he wrote on social media, urging people to wait before changing their winter tires.

Several other forecasters told the newspaper that the end of March and the beginning of April may still bring more winter weather.

Weather forecaster Arvo Saidla from Rapla County warns that even at the beginning of April we may still see snow and sleet, and that a cold wave is on the way.

However, Jüri Ojasoo from Hiiumaa, said that a mini-winter should arrive around March 20. He also predicts a drop in temperatures and snowfall by mid-April.

Weather forecaster Aarne Ots from Viljandi County predicts that as late as April 15, a small snowstorm must still be expected.

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