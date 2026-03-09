X!

Snowmelt increases parasite risk from dog feces

News
The spring thaw can reveal detritus long frozen in over winter and which in some cases can be a health hazard, as well as unsightly.
The spring thaw can reveal detritus long frozen in over winter and which in some cases can be a health hazard, as well as unsightly. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Aime Pae
News

Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets in winter can pose a public health risk once the snow and ice melt.

Spring snowmelt often reveals the unwelcome and unpleasant sight of dog feces on city streets. However, the problem goes beyond this: The meltwater can spread parasite eggs from the feculence and into the soil.

Veterinary parasitologist Liina Laaneoja told "Vikerhommik" that this can happen even when the dog feces have been washed away or are no longer visible on the ground. "Melting snow can wash parasite eggs from the piles into the soil and onto surfaces. This means the real situation may be worse than it seems at first glance," she explained.

The effects depend on the parasite species. Some may cause diarrhea, while others migrate through different organs in the body. Parasites also live at the expense of their host and can weaken the host's system.

They can include both single-celled organisms and worms, and studies in Estonia have identified both roundworm and tapeworm varieties. Some, if contracted, can cause gastrointestinal problems, while others undergo a more complex developmental cycle in the body.

Melting ice. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Ketlyn

For example, after entering the body, roundworm larvae may begin migrating through tissues. While they do not develop into adult worms in humans, their migration can still damage tissues. In some cases they can even end up in the eye or other organs.

Often owners may not notice the presence of parasites. "The fact that no worms have been seen in an animal does not mean they are not there," Laaneoja noted.

Feces left in the environment can also be a source of infection for animals — including, ironically, dogs themselves — which can pick up parasites through contaminated soil or by coming into contact with the feces of other animals.

The eggs of many parasites are not immediately infectious. It may take several days or even weeks for them to develop to that stage. For this reason, promptly cleaning up feces can significantly reduce the risk of infection. "If feces are removed immediately, parasite eggs often do not yet have time to become infectious," Laaneoja explained. The same principle applies to cats, which is why litter boxes should be cleaned regularly.

Parasites can also be inadvertently brought into the home via shoes or clothing. Some parasite eggs are very resilient and can spread via soil or dust. For this reason, even indoor pets should receive deworming treatment from time to time.

As a general recommendation, indoor pets should be dewormed once or twice a year. For dogs that go outside, the classic recommendation is more frequent treatment, at around four times a year, although the exact schedule depends on the animal's lifestyle. If an animal roams freely, hunts, or eats raw food, deworming may be needed even more often.

Laaneoja stressed that cleaning up after a dog is not only a matter of courtesy toward others, but also an important public health measure. "If we leave feces uncollected, we put other animals, people and even our own pet at risk," she noted. 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

19:55

Minister: South Korean company's investments tied to needs of Estonian Defense Forces

19:50

Video: Rescue Center warns of risks after students' Emajõgi ice 'raft' ride

19:30

Tartu's electric bikes return to city streets as spring weather arrives

19:07

Sandu: Estonia understands risks posed by Russia and supports Moldova's EU path

18:30

Riigikogu takes forward plan for police chiefs case investigative committee

17:56

Snowmelt increases parasite risk from dog feces

17:25

President still not signed recall of ambassador to Kazakhstan

16:50

Estonia's Henri Drell matches Spanish basketball league stats record

16:09

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:56

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

13:09

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

10:41

Defense minister on Iran situation: Son taking over signals thirst for revenge

08.03

Estonian police detain Latvian citizen over SIM box scam call scheme

08.03

Police say fatal Ida-Viru County crash may have been alcohol-related

08.03

Estonia's final 2 repatriation flights to depart from Middle East on Sunday

11:51

Tallinn to commemorate March bombings on Monday evening

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo