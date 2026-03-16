X!

Rise in illegal puppy trade in Estonia heightens rabies risk

News
Puppies (photo is illustrative).
Puppies (photo is illustrative). Source: Unsplash / Jametlene Reskp
News

The illegal puppy trade is on the rise in Europe, including in Estonia, bringing with it a heightened threat of disease, even of rabies, Maaleht wrote.

The Veterinary and Food Board (PTA) has warned of the health risks and the animal welfare issues associated with the illegal pet trade, which often sees puppies, often in poor health, smuggled in from Ukraine and Russia.

"The European market requires around 8 million puppies annually, with a financial value reaching over a billion euros. The profits from illegal pet trafficking are huge – traffickers make more than ten times the profit on each animal sold. Previously, animals brought from Eastern European countries were primarily aimed at Western European countries, and our region was mainly used as a transit point. However, now there are more cases where animals are also being sold in Estonia. Pet documents are often falsified to hide the animals' true origin," said Anne-Ly Veetamm, head of the Animal Health and Welfare Department at the PTA.

She cited the example of a case where false pet passport forms were used which may have originated in Estonia, while, vice versa, pets were purchased online with falsified Czech or Slovenian pet passports and with fake rabies vaccination stickers.

"They were weak and sick, and at least one of them died despite the veterinarians' efforts," Veetamm noted.

According to Veetamm, the age of animals is often falsified in the documents. "In practice, this often means that puppies are listed as older than they actually are. This is done to give the impression that the animal meets the requirements, when in reality it may be too young to be vaccinated against rabies and to be properly transported or sold. Recently, a case was identified in Germany where the age of a dog from Russia was falsified in the documents to allow its entry into the European Union," explained Veetamm.

The PTA has reminded pet owners to always check an animal's origin, documents, and vaccination data when acquiring a pet and to prefer reliable breeders; when importing pets from non-EU countries, the animal must have a veterinary certificate, and the animal and its documents will be checked at veterinary control points on the EU border.
Pets must also be regularly vaccinated against rabies, which has no cure once contracted, at intervals of no more than two years.

While rabies has been eradicated in Estonia and the EU, Russia reported over 1,000 cases of rabies last year, while the number of cases has doubled in the first few months of this year; Russia and Ukraine both reported rabies cases in humans last year – the disease is always fatal in humans – and rabies has been found in other Eurasian countries such as Belarus, Georgia, Turkey, the Central Asian republics and some of the Balkan countries.

While dogs can be legally brought into the EU from most of these countries, they must have a minimum age of seven months (dogs can be vaccinated against rabies from 12 weeks of age) followed by a blood test 30 days later, to confirm that the dog has developed sufficient immunity against rabies; movement is only allowed after a 3-month waiting period, ensuring that the dog was not infected at the time of vaccination.

The National Laboratory for Research and Risk Assessment (LABRIS) has the capability to conduct laboratory testing for rabies, which helps in responding quickly in potential cases of the disease.

More information on traveling into Estonia with a pet is available on the PTA's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:14

Eiki Berg: How valuable is our values-based foreign policy?

16:42

Diplomat denies any political party approaching her over running for president

16:41

Funerals in Estonia coming to reflect the deceased's wishes more and more

16:07

Ministry shelves plan to charge students and elderly for bus tickets

15:57

Sociologist: Middle-aged men the bottleneck of Estonian culture

15:24

16-meter long tapestry telling the story of Estonian literature now on display

14:55

Rising oil prices may cut Estonia's economic growth expectations

14:29

Jõhvi man takes his own life using knife during police visit

13:57

Tallinn and Harju County launch joint public transport ticket

13:41

Foreign minister: Estonia ready to discuss Strait of Hormuz with US

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.03

Defense official: Russia does not have enough air defenses to protect all its strategic assets

15.03

Bolt to start monitoring how customers ride scooters

09:57

Winter not quite over yet, weather forecasters say

15.03

Significantly fewer children starting school this year

15.03

Support group wants Rohuküla railway declared a nationally important project

15.03

Estonian citizen deported from Cyprus following espionage allegations

13.03

US soldiers recognized at end of South Estonia rotation

13.03

Internal Security Service: 'Narva People's Republic' is an information operation

14.03

Western Estonian solar parks targeted by thieves, prompting police action

14.03

EKRE vows national focus and an end to 'Russifying' immigration

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo