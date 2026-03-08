Police say fatal Ida-Viru County crash may have been alcohol-related

Two people lost their lives in a car accident in Ida-Viru County on Saturday evening. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

At 6:33 p.m. on Saturday, the Estonian Rescue Board received a report that a car had driven off the road into a body of water in the village of Auvere, Ida-Viru County. Two men were able to get out unassisted, while two others were trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

Speaking on Sunday, Rainet Juuse, operations manager of the Rescue Board's Eastern Prefecture, said it is believed the driver of a BMW lost control of the car on a flat curve. This caused the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the Narva power plant's drainage channel, where it flipped onto its roof and sank into the water.

"A 27-year-old and 24-year-old man, who were in the vehicle, were able to get out unassisted. However, a 26-year-old man and 18-year-old youth were removed from the vehicle by the emergency first responders upon arrival at the scene," said Juuse.

"As the men who had remained in the vehicle showed no signs of life, resuscitation efforts were initiated immediately. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of rescue workers and medics, the lives of the two men could not be saved," she added.

Initial reports suggest the two survivors were under the influence of alcohol. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance. It is not yet known which of them was driving at the time of the accident.

---

