Defense minister: Explosion in Russia's Pskov region was likely a fuel depot

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said a large explosion at a Russian military base in Pskov, near Estonia, was likely a fuel depot.

Social media accounts covering the war in Ukraine reported a major explosion on Tuesday at the base of the 76th Air Assault Division in Pskov Oblast, Russia.

"The cause is unknown," wrote Igor Sushko on social media platform X.

On Tuesday evening, Pevkur told ERR the Ukrainian military did not strike military equipment, and that it was most likely a fuel depot.

"This information still needs to be verified and clarified, but based on current information, it can be said that it was a military site, but yes, it is primarily related to fuel," he said.

The site of the explosion is 32 kilometers from the Estonian border and 48 kilometers from Latvia.

A large part of the Pskov Air Assault Division, considered one of Russia's elite units, has been destroyed in Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. However, new soldiers are likely being trained at the site.

Russia: An apparent massive explosion engulfed in fire the military training base of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division (military unit 07264) in Kislovo, Pskov region. Cause unknown.

Just 32km from Estonia and 48km from Latvia. pic.twitter.com/oqTVRB7kOV — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) March 17, 2026

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