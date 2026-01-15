Traffic ticket revenue jumps 50 percent in 2025

Traffic ticket revenue in Estonia jumped 50 percent last year as higher fines and more violations drove collections.

The increase suggests tougher fines didn't have the deterrent effect Estonian authorities had hoped for, Taavi Kirss, head of traffic enforcement at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told the daily paper Maaleht (link in Estonian).

"Drivers likely didn't realize how much the fines had gone up, so the threat of a ticket didn't really impact how they drove," he said.

According to the paper's figures, drivers paid €33.74 million in traffic fines in 2025, up from €22.52 million the year before.

Mobile speed cameras generated the largest share of the revenue, bringing in €10.56 million, compared with €6.86 million in 2024. Police have operated eight mobile cameras over the past two years, each catching an average of 599 speeding drivers a day.

Altogether, mobile cameras recorded 218,747 speeding violations last year, an increase of over 14,800 on year.

Stationary speed cameras accounted for €4.59 million in fines, up from €4.27 million on year.

Mobile speed camera being set up on Tallinn's Filtri tee. Photo is illustrative. Source: PPA

Police patrols issued tickets to 37,459 speeding drivers in 2025, 218 more than the year before, collecting a total of €7.53 million in fines. In 2024, patrol-issued speeding tickets brought in €4.2 million in fines.

Warning tickets for speeding, meanwhile, were issued to 17,732 drivers, totaling just over €2 million in fines in an increase of nearly 1,400 tickets and €694,000 from the year before.

Estonian police caught 3,936 intoxicated drivers last year, 446 fewer than in 2024. Despite the drop, ticket revenue from driving under the influence rose sharply, from €1.55 million to €2.39 million.

Fines for all other traffic-related misdemeanors totaled €4.15 million in 2025, up from €2.69 million on year. Warning fines in the same category reached €2.13 million, up from €1.34 million the year before.

Drivers ticketed for not using safety equipment were fined a total of €107,320 last year, while warning fines for the same violations amounted to €253,440.

--

