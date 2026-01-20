X!

Driving instructor flags Estonian motorists' top mistakes

News
Traffic in snowy Tallinn.
Traffic in snowy Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tartu driving instructor Aldis Alus says many motorists still make basic mistakes on the road, and paying closer attention could make driving safer for everyone.

Alus, who has years of experience teaching new drivers, notes that even small lapses can affect more than just your own safety.

"[Road safety] is actually improving year by year, but we need to remember one driver's behavior can impact the next five drivers," he said. And many of the errors he sees are ones drivers should have learned to steer clear of in driver's ed.

One common issue is misunderstanding traffic lights. Many drivers will rush through a flashing green light, for example, which lasts two to three seconds.

"[They'll] think, 'Maybe I can still make it,'" Alus said. "We teach that when a green light begins to flash, you should decide whether you can safely stop. Usually, you can."

Aldis Alus. Source: ERR

Parking lots are one area where mistakes are frequent. The instructor reminded drivers that the "right-hand rule" applies in parking lots, meaning vehicles approaching from the right have the right of way.

He also emphasized adjusting your speed to conditions without impeding traffic.

"If it's safe, drive at the allowed speed that makes you feel comfortable," Alus said. "If for some reason you don't feel safe at that speed, choose a lane where you won't hold others up."

Lane changes are another common hazard. "Switching lanes can actually be very dangerous," the instructor acknowledged.

"If you know you'll need to turn left soon, stay in the left lane," he advised. "In the city, you can generally use any lane, but the principle is: don't block others. Think about what you can do to keep everyone safe and avoid frustrating other drivers."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Tallinn plans to audit Põhjatähe Basic School

17:13

Estonia sees record low fire and drowning deaths in 2025

16:48

Driving instructor flags Estonian motorists' top mistakes

15:37

Trial begins over biofuel mislabeling by Estonian fuel retailer

15:01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

14:26

Local governments struggling to sort out waste reform after nationwide launch

13:49

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

13:49

Tiiu Hallap: The Estonian and the Tuareg

13:17

Estonian transatlantic rowers enter finishing straight after nearly 40 days at sea

13:14

Estonia's candidate not selected for European Central Bank vice president role

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.01

Bolt weighs HQ move to Tallinn's Porto Franco waterfront

15:01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

19.01

Over 225,000 people invited for free cancer screenings in Estonia in 2026

17.01

Estonia's security services expel Russian reservist over security threat

19.01

Tallinn Bun Fest aims to attract more tourists to capital's cafés this winter

13:49

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

10:46

Rail Baltica phase one will cost at least €24 billion, EU auditors say

19.01

Cold snap causes Narva River ice jam fields to form

19.01

Gallery: European champion Niina Petrõkina gets hero's welcome on return to Estonia

19.01

Estonian foreign minister: Europe has its own powerplays

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo