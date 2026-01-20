Driving instructor flags Estonian motorists' top mistakes

Tartu driving instructor Aldis Alus says many motorists still make basic mistakes on the road, and paying closer attention could make driving safer for everyone.

Alus, who has years of experience teaching new drivers, notes that even small lapses can affect more than just your own safety.

"[Road safety] is actually improving year by year, but we need to remember one driver's behavior can impact the next five drivers," he said. And many of the errors he sees are ones drivers should have learned to steer clear of in driver's ed.

One common issue is misunderstanding traffic lights. Many drivers will rush through a flashing green light, for example, which lasts two to three seconds.

"[They'll] think, 'Maybe I can still make it,'" Alus said. "We teach that when a green light begins to flash, you should decide whether you can safely stop. Usually, you can."

Aldis Alus. Source: ERR

Parking lots are one area where mistakes are frequent. The instructor reminded drivers that the "right-hand rule" applies in parking lots, meaning vehicles approaching from the right have the right of way.

He also emphasized adjusting your speed to conditions without impeding traffic.

"If it's safe, drive at the allowed speed that makes you feel comfortable," Alus said. "If for some reason you don't feel safe at that speed, choose a lane where you won't hold others up."

Lane changes are another common hazard. "Switching lanes can actually be very dangerous," the instructor acknowledged.

"If you know you'll need to turn left soon, stay in the left lane," he advised. "In the city, you can generally use any lane, but the principle is: don't block others. Think about what you can do to keep everyone safe and avoid frustrating other drivers."

