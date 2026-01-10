Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

Ongoing snowfall and strong winds in Eastern and Southern Estonia have made roads in some areas impassable, prompting the Transport Administration to advise avoiding driving in those regions on Saturday. Blizzards are also expected in many parts of North, Central and West Estonia.

"Intense snowfall spreading across Estonia from Southern and Eastern Estonia, combined with wind and low temperatures, has made road conditions very difficult," said Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Transport Administration's traffic management center, to ERR on Saturday morning.

He said the situation is most difficult in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties and in Southeastern Estonia, but the snow and drifting have already reached Viljandi County and Harju County as well.

"There have been reports of traffic accidents on major roads—from the Tallinn–Narva maantee near Haljala and the Tallinn–Tartu maantee near Puurmani. Of the main highways, conditions are most difficult on the Tallinn–Narva maantee," Vaikmaa said.

Smaller roads in southern Estonia have already been blocked by snowdrifts and are impassable, the agency said.

"If possible, we ask people in these regions to postpone their trips if they can," said the head of the traffic management center. "There's a real risk of getting stuck, especially for lower vehicles and on smaller roads," he added.

Road maintenance crews are out with all available equipment and doing their best, but the priority is to keep main roads passable, which means it will take more time to clear side roads, Vaikmaa noted.

More information can be viewed on the Tark tee traffic website.

You can follow the latest weather alerts on the Environment Agency's website.

Driver: Road conditions in Harju County are terrible

The Transport Administration reported at 4:30 p.m. that snow was falling in many areas of Northern, Central, and Western Estonia.

Of the main highways, road conditions are most difficult on the Tallinn–Narva highway in Harju and Lääne-Viru counties, where heavy snowfall has left the road covered in snow, and visibility may be reduced due to blowing snow.

An ERR reader who drove from Jõgeva to Tallinn in the afternoon said they didn't see a single road maintenance vehicle until reaching the sidewalks in Tallinn.

"The roads were terrible, the drifting snow in Harju County was really frightening, and at times visibility on the Narva–Tallinn highway was zero. So if you need to travel, make sure to allow plenty of time," they said.

Road conditions are also difficult on the Pärnu–Rakvere–Sõmeru road, particularly between Rakvere and Aravete, the agency said.

Elsewhere on major highways, driving conditions are mostly acceptable. However, snow and salt mix can be found between lanes, and drifting snow is occurring. Secondary and lower-traffic roads are snowy and slippery, with strong winds causing snowdrifts. Travel on these roads may be difficult, especially in Northern Estonia, where snowfall is heaviest.

According to the weather forecast, snowfall will continue on Saturday evening and into the night toward Sunday, with heavier snow expected in Northern Estonia.

Air temperatures will range between -5 and -11 degrees Celsius, and winds will remain strong, with gusts up to 21 meters per second.

