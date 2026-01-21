Ukraine's army is facing major problems with mobilization, to the extent that it may be affecting prospects for a just peace, even as Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil refineries are incurring huge costs on the invaders.

An "Aktuaalne kaamera" crew visited a training area in Dnipropetrovsk oblast and spoke with both veterans and newly mobilized soldiers.

One instructor, call sign River, is in his fourth year with the Ukrainian Armed Forces already, and has fought in Bakhmut, in Kharkiv oblast, and in Russia's Kursk oblast during the Ukrainian incursion there in 2024.

He was wounded in Kursk, and at present is training soldiers who have completed the basic course and have just arrived in the brigade.

"At the moment, they still have the will to defend themselves. There are also those who are less motivated. But overall, the trio that trained today is motivated, strong, and ready to fight," River said.

In every three-man team, there is at least one experienced soldier. "In order to trust them, you need to train together with them. That's why I'm here, even though I already have combat experience. I watch how they work. If we see any mistakes, we correct them immediately," said one veteran, Artur.

Some of the soldiers had just returned from positions in Zaporizhzhia oblast in the south; others are still in training before taking up positions with their units.

Sometimes it is stated that you are going there for one week, and transport will come to pick you up. But it can happen that transport cannot come due to shelling and drones, and then you remain there longer, Artur noted.

As for the morale of the new recruits, Mandariin said there are also those who lack the will. Calm lives had been enjoyed at home, and no one wants to die, of course.

".When they end up here, our combat experience is passed on to them. Then, an understanding of what awaits them and what must be done to survive is gained. Their goal is now simply survival," said Mandariin, who, like Artur and River, has also been at war for the fourth year.

As the men will be sent to the front for the first time in their lives in just a few days' time, they are understandably wary of talking to the media. "It would be better not to fight, but to live together peacefully. Let's stop shooting and killing each other. Conflicts are better resolved in some other way," said one of the soldiers, Volodymyr.

War is changing fast. Movements once made in groups of seven or eight are now limited to two or three, with less focus on enemy fire and more on watching the sky, Mandariin explained.

"At that moment, the command 'Air!' is heard, and everyone scatters in different directions to take cover. A "moped" is buzzing in the sky — that is what Ukrainian soldiers call the Russian Geran attack drone. Moments later, it disappears from view, and the exercises continue,"

As for the trainees, "Maybe they won't become super-soldiers, but this level is enough for an infantryman," River said.

Ukraine's new defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, reports that two million men are dodging the draft, with around 200,000 having deserted.

According to Stradivari, there are not enough people to stop them, let alone push them out, and manpower is in short supply.

Tai says friendships fade the longer the war lasts. ERR spoke to other soldiers, too, while there. Asjaajaja said the training is strong, but admits feeling fearful. Vlad sees some as unprepared, while Dmytro says others are just lucky. Volodymyr, meanwhile, was mobilized two months ago and is going to the front for the first time.

Experienced soldiers often avoid fighting alongside the forcibly mobilized in any case.

