PM criticizes Ukrainian flags poll as attempt to influence public opinion

Prime Minister Kristen Michal has criticized the results of a poll showing over half of Estonians believe Ukrainian flags should no longer be displayed on Estonian public buildings. Michal said the survey may be an attempt to influence public opinion and values, linking it to opposition party Isamaa.

"I would say that it is extremely disturbing when the polling agency of the Isamaa party – I can't think of a better name for this group of people who produce this type of news – seeks to turn value-oriented politics into something else. That is always worth keeping in mind," Michal said at a government press conference.

"Things like this – I would even call it an operation to influence public opinion or an operation to direct and shape values – have to be opposed in all cases," he added.

Michal emphasized that displaying the Ukrainian flag in Estonian space has a much greater meaning than simply being a flag belonging to another European state.

"Throughout the world and throughout Europe, It is a symbol of resistance, of remaining strong, of standing up to a stronger opponent and an aggressor – and that is how it should be treated," the prime minister said.

Michal also reiterated that displaying the Ukrainian flag in no way detracts from feeling pride in the Estonian flag.

"The blue, black and white Estonian can fly high, and we can always be proud of our country. However, support for Ukraine is a matter of principle," he said.

"If we are getting tired in our warm homes with electricity and hot water, what are the people who are fighting this war to do? Think about that when you look at all these polls and the responses."

Estonian and Ukrainian flags. Source: Stenbock House.

The issue of Ukrainian flags flying on Estonian public buildings hit the national headlines last week, after the new Isamaa-EKRE coalition in Viljandi removed the Ukrainian flag from outside the city's main government building. The flag was later restored.

In the poll in question, MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and polling company Norstat Eesti asked respondents, "After the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian flags were raised on many public buildings in Estonia. In your opinion, should the Ukrainian flags remain on these buildings?"

The results showed 52 percent either believed the flags did not need to stay up or rather agreed they did not need to. Meanwhile, 40 percent of respondents answered that the Ukrainian flags should remain on display, and 9 percent said they "don't know."

When analyzed according to party affiliation, those respondents who favored EKRE (90 percent) were the most likely to be against continuing to display the Ukrainian flag in Estonia's public space.

85 percent of Center Party supporters polled, and 49 percent of Isamaa voters who responded to the survey were also against displaying Ukrainian flags.

Smaller proportions of Parempoolsed (23 percent), SDE (19 percent) and Reform (17 percent) supporters were against seeing the blue and yellow flag in Estonians public space.

In answer to a question in the same poll about support for keeping Ukrainian flags visible in Estonian public space, the order was reversed. Reform Party and SDE supporters polled showed the highest level of support for seeing the flags displayed on Estonian public buildings (both 77 percent), along with 73 percent of Parempoolsed voters.

Only 43 percent of Isamaa voters, 10 percent of those who back the Center Party and 5.9 percent of EKRE supporters said they were in favor of seeing the flags in public space.

Norstat's survey was conducted online from January 12–13 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and older, with a total of 1,000 respondents.

