Poll: 52% think flying Ukraine flag from public buildings is not necessary

News
Ukrainian flag.
Ukrainian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

More than half of Estonian citizens in a recent poll do not consider it necessary to permanently display the Ukrainian flag on public buildings.

The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag was raised on government buildings following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Last week, the issue hit the headlines after the new Viljandi city government, formed by Isamaa and EKRE, removed the Ukrainian flag. It was later put back up.

MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and polling company Norstat Eesti asked respondents, "After the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian flags were raised on many public buildings in Estonia. In your opinion, should the Ukrainian flags remain on these buildings?"

The results showed that 52 percent said the flags did not need to stay up or rather agreed they did not need to, 40 percent said they should remain on display, and 9 percent answered "don't know."

The strongest proponents of removing the blue and yellow flag by party affiliation were EKRE (90 percent), Center (85 percent), and Isamaa (49 percent) followed by a big drop to Parempoolsed (23 percent), SDE (19 percent), and Reform (17 percent.)

The order was reversed when answering a question about support for keeping the flag up: Reform (77 percent), SDE (77 percent), Parempoolsed (73 percent), Isamaa (43 percent), Center (10 percent), and EKRE (5.9 percent).

Norstat's survey was conducted online from January 12–13 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and older, with a total of 1,000 respondents.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

