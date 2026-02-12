X!

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

News
The Internal Security Service (ISS) announced Thursday it had expelled a Russian citizen suspected of plotting activities harmful to Estonia's national security.

The ISS proposed the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) expel Russian citizen Andrei Zhuravlyov from Estonia, which the PPA duly did.

Russian agencies had planned to use Zhuravlyov to amass intelligence information, the ISS said via its social media account, adding activities of that kind form a part of preparations for a hybrid attack.

"Do not fall for it and let us know if you have received a similar job offer from Russia," the ISS, known in Estonian as Kapo (Kaitsepolitsei), went on in its post.

Estonia has in recent months expelled several Russian citizens suspected of activities counter to national security. In such cases the suspect is often walked to a border crossing point by the authorities.

--

