X!

ISS director: Estonia references in Epstein files 'pose no security threat'

News
News

References to Estonia in the released Jeffrey Epstein files do not indicate a threat to national security, the Internal Security Service (ISS) said.

Members of the opposition Social Democrats (SDE) on Tuesday called for the Ministry of the Interior to get Estonia's security and law enforcement authorities to review the files, released wholesale after mounting pressure on the U.S. administration over the activities of Epstein, a powerful New York financier sex offender and pedophile involved in human trafficking, who died in 2019.

The SDE MPs are pressing for any information they may contain concerning Estonia or Estonian citizens.

The ISS' former chief, Arnold Sinisalu, noted that any persons named in the files could potentially be subject to blackmail, which in turn would pose a threat to national security and democratic institutions.

Harry Puusepp, the current director of the ISS, known in Estonian as the Kapo, noted the files published by the U.S. Department of Justice are publicly accessible to all via the department's website.

This does not mean the ISS is not investigating that source too, however. "The work of a security agency also includes gathering information from public sources, including various official channels," Puusepp said. Those known references concerning Estonia do not provide grounds to state that any published material points to previously unknown risks threatening Estonia's security, though the long-term ramifications of the Epstein files' release are not yet fully clear.

"International security, however, is indivisible, and the overall impact of the released files is very hard to assess. Several countries have identified indications of possible crimes and have informed the public about launching investigations," Puusepp noted.

Harrys Puusepp, head of the ISS. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Offenses which may threaten national security fall under the investigative jurisdiction of the Internal Security Service. Based on what we know today, there is no reason to speak of anything of that kind in connection with the fragments of information related to Estonia," the ISS chief went on.

Last week, Latvian police announced that they had launched criminal proceedings on the basis of the Epstein documents to investigate possible human trafficking. The released files contained, among other things, references to Latvian modeling agencies and models who worked there.

Lithuania too has launched an investigation into possible human trafficking, as the Epstein files similarly included references to Lithuanian models and other public figures.

Investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reported Wednesday that David Stern, an aide to the then-prince Andrew, a member of the British royal family, had emailed Epstein ahead of a trip to Tallinn which both the prince and Stern were going on in May 2016. Stern emailed Epstein that the trip was set to be "exciting" and that "The P (ie. "pussy," in Tallinn – ed.) must be outstanding."

French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who recruited young girls for Epstein-led trafficking operations, included Estonia on a list of countries in the region he visited during his "scouting" activities.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell, with authorities stating the cause of death as suicide by hanging. His confidante and sometime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in the U.S. for her part in the case.

Epstein was thought to have close links to Russia and so was seen as a security threat in this respect too; concerns have been raised about confidential information the former prince Andrew may have leaked to Epstein while the former was a U.K. trade envoy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:46

Ministry: Tallinn deputy mayor's claim of sharp waste collection price hike false

13:04

Kirke Maar: Why and how we plan to launch Eesti.ai

12:30

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

11:53

No new wind farms to be completed in Estonia this year

11:25

Narva could get tramway to Narva-Jõesuu to reduce car use

11:02

ISS director: Estonia references in Epstein files 'pose no security threat'

10:44

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

10:28

Figure skater Aleksandr Selevko shrugs off fall, makes Winter Olympics free skate

09:56

Madle Lippus: Tallinn's budget and dilapidating kindergartens

09:31

Fight against drug trade in Estonia moves on to social media apps

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

10:44

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

10.02

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

10.02

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

10.02

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

10.02

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo