X!

Expert on Epstein files: Who exactly benefits from the chaos?

News
Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell. Source: SCANPIX/www.capitalpictures.com
News

The vast trove that makes up the so-called Epstein files leaves some of the many public figures referenced in them vulnerable, communications expert Annika Arras said.

The approximately 3.5 million documents made public, including redacted emails, were released wholesale by the U.S. Justice Department following mounting pressure on the Donald Trump administration. This raises the question: Who benefits? Arras told "Välisilm".

In the case of Jeffrey Epstein's activities, the issue is not only about Epstein himself or the network — some of it criminal — that he built up, but also about whether people were involved who considered their actions justified. Such individuals' belief, even if only at the time, that everything they did was, for them, permissible and that they would ultimately get away with it lies at the core of the matter, Arras said.

Arras noted that while it was as recently as 20 years ago that Epstein's human trafficking activities first appeared on authorities' radars — a period that may be seen as a different time — that does not mean such behavior was ever justified.

"I see politicians making apologies who were not themselves involved, but are under attack. From some, I have heard apologies to the victims. But there are several people whose names have appeared in those files who, while they have apologized for having associated with Epstein, have failed to apologize for being part of that system and, to a certain extent, helping to build up the protection and justification that allowed that system to exist at all," Arras said.

Annika Arras talking to 'Välisilm.' Source: ERR

According to Arras, the sheer volume of information released by the U.S. Department of Justice means caution is required when drawing conclusions. "In the midst of it, a great deal of myth-making and misinformation has started to spread, as we are already seeing on social media — even to the point of deepfakes, where in some versions Epstein is supposedly still alive and living in Israel," she said.

Amid this confusion, Arras said it is worth asking cui bono — who benefits — suggesting that the flood of information may play into the hands of Donald Trump, who has appeared in multiple photographs with Epstein and others referenced in the files.

"First of all, he is already known as a sower of chaos. He walks into a room, throws out three sentences, and then there is enormous turmoil. Now there are millions of files behind it, and everyone is dealing with everyone else, but not with him," Arras said. "Yes, the question is what will happen next, but U.S. citizens are angry and disappointed. The victims are demanding justice, and I do not think that will simply be set aside in Trump's case either."

"If we look at where these files were made public — in the United States — how much has been discussed in the past week about Donald Trump and his connection to this?" she continued. "The focus has shifted to all those whose names were not previously public. Another question is to what extent the released information makes a number of public figures or politicians who are currently in power vulnerable."

As sections of files that were hidden from publicly released versions are now being made available to Congress for hearings, new information is likely to continue emerging for a long time to come, Arras concluded.

Around 200 references to Estonia have been identified in and among the files so far. Opposition Social Democratic MPs have called for an investigation to be opened into potential human trafficking by Epstein involving Estonian citizens — a move already taken by Latvia and Lithuania in respect of their own citizens — as well as into the risk of blackmail of those named in the files. This, it has been argued, presents a security threat, with Epstein himself also seen as a security risk due to his alleged links to Russia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Välisilm'

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

18:10

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

17:41

Estonian sports museum showcases country's first ever Winter Olympics appearance

17:06

Estonia holds on to 12th spot in corruption perception index

16:37

Gallery: Estonian Olympic champ Erika Salumäe biopic premieres in Tallinn

15:59

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

15:53

Riigikogu presidential election votes set for early September

15:28

Lithuania removes Estonian skating coach from Winter Olympics team

14:55

Expert on Epstein files: Who exactly benefits from the chaos?

14:21

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

09.02

FM: Difficult to look Ukrainians in the eye after President Karis' comments

08:54

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

08.02

German wargame simulating Baltic attack dismissed as 'insulting' and 'nonsense'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo