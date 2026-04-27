KOOS political party struggling to open bank account

The KOOS party has told the election committee it has been unable to open a bank account in credit institutions operating in Estonia, which means it cannot pay the deposit for candidates standing in elections.

KOOS board member Igor Hopp wrote that, under legislation in force in Estonia, participation of candidates in elections requires the payment of a prescribed deposit.

Typically, the deposit is transferred from the nominator's – the party's – bank account.

"At present, the Koos party is facing a practical impossibility in using this mechanism. The party has repeatedly attempted to open a bank account in credit institutions operating in Estonia but has received refusals. As a result, the party does not have a functioning bank account from which it would be possible to pay the election deposit for candidates," Hopp noted.

Hopp asked whether, in the absence of a party account, candidates themselves could pay the deposit from their personal bank accounts or by a legal entity that is not a political party.

He also asked how, in such a situation, compliance with transparency requirements for the financing of political parties and election campaigns should be ensured.

"In addition, we note that we view this issue in the context of ensuring equal conditions for electoral participation and the principles of a democratic rule-of-law state. We ask that it be taken into account that the lack of a practical possibility to pay the election deposit may hinder the exercise of the right to participate in elections, as provided for in the legislation of the Republic of Estonia and in generally recognized democratic principles," Hopp wrote.

KOOS/Vmeste ("Together") was founded in May 2022 by Aivo Peterson and crypto businessman Oleg Ivanov, and allied with the United Left Party (EÜVP) in the 2023 elections. The party promotes a pro-Kremlin, socially conservative agenda, including calls to leave NATO, reduce defense spending, extend citizenship to 1991 residents, and preserve Soviet-era monuments.

One of the leaders of the Koos party and Estonian citizen Aivo Peterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison for treason by the Harju District Court in December.

Arne Koitmäe. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

State Electoral Office: Law does not allow alternative payment options

Head of the State Electoral Office Arne Koitmäe said a third party cannot make the payment.

In a reply, he said that under the Riigikogu Election Act, the deposit must be paid to the Ministry of Finance before presenting candidates for registration. A copy of the payment confirming the deposit has been paid must also be submitted as proof.

"In practice, this presumes the existence and use of a settlement account controlled by the political party. The law does not provide for alternative payment options or special procedures," Koitmäe explained.

He added that payment of the deposit by a third party on behalf of the party is not permitted: "Under the Political Parties Act, it is prohibited for third parties to pay a party's expenses on its behalf with the party's knowledge, including election-related expenses."

Any such payment would be considered a "prohibited donation, regardless of whether the payer is a natural or legal person."

"A political party may use only those settlement accounts of which it has notified the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee," Koitmäe said.

This story was updated to add comments from Arne Koitmäe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!