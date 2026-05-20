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LHV Pank granted crypto-asset services license

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LHV Bank in Tallinn.
LHV Bank in Tallinn. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
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LHV Pank has been given the right to provide crypto-asset services, the second financial services provider in Estonia to be able to do so.

The Financial Services Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) granted LHV Pank the permission under an EU regulation, meaning it can now provide clients crypto-asset custody and management services, as well as receive and transmit crypto-asset-related orders on behalf of clients.

LHV Pank is the second financial intermediary in Estonia authorized to provide crypto-asset services. Investment app Lightyear recently obtained the same license.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

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