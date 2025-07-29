Russian propaganda targets Estonia's senior citizens

A recent analysis warns that many Estonian residents – especially the elderly – are vulnerable to targeted propaganda on social media, despite society's high level of media literacy.

In recent years, there has been increasing discussion in Estonia about information resilience and media literacy.

This is being shaped more and more by the spread of disinformation, which is mostly negative and gains attention through its extremity or controversy. Hate speech and disinformation, however, deepen polarization.

In contrast, positive and stable content does not generate the same level of interest among consumers, the researchers write in Riigikogu Toimetised.

Maria Murumaa-Mengel, associate professor of media studies at the University of Tartu, and Inger Klesment, media literacy specialist at the Baltic Center for Media Literacy Interventions, emphasize that in Estonia, disinformation often builds on existing societal divisions and oppositions.

According to the researchers, Russia is the main hostile actor in spreading disinformation targeted at Estonia, with older people being the most vulnerable target group.

Failed state and Soviet nostalgia

One of the most common disinformation narratives originating from Russia portrays Estonia as a so-called failed state. Russia has used a similar tactic in the past against Ukraine. This involves amplifying content that questions the ability of the institutions of the Republic of Estonia to function, as well as the legitimacy of political decisions.

Also posing a security threat is the spread of so-called Soviet nostalgia. The propaganda presents this era as a time of prosperity, ignoring the shortcomings of the period. In addition, these narratives instill in people the notion of the decline of Western values. In doing so, they demonize NATO, the EU, and the values of liberal democracy.

Older generations who feel nostalgic about the Soviet era are being exploited in this process. Likewise, propaganda takes advantage of certain political movements that aim to undermine the legitimacy of Western alliances.

Estonia is the only Baltic country where media literacy is officially included in the national high school curriculum. Estonia also has a media literacy network consisting of 28 organizations, bringing together experts from the private, public, and third sectors. Led by the Ministry of Education and Research, an annual media literacy week is held to help improve media literacy skills.

While propaganda may work on the elderly, the Internal Security Service said Russia is directing its influence activities towards younger people as its traditional supporters age and their numbers decline.

