Elron launches Tallinn–Tapa train connection

On Sunday, Elron marked the launch of a new rail line between Tallinn and Tapa with a ceremonial inaugural ride. Starting January 5, the new Škoda electric trains will operate on the route six times a day in both directions.

"New rail lines don't open very often, which makes it all the more gratifying that we're finally able to realize the long-standing goal of extending the suburban electric train connection to Tapa," said Elron CEO Lauri Betlem at the opening ceremony held in Tapa.

"This is an important step for both Elron and the entire Tapa area, as the new line will provide better connectivity between the region and Tallinn. I hope the new line will see widespread use among Tapa residents from day one," Betlem added.

The new Tallinn–Tapa rail line, which launches with the new timetable taking effect on January 5, is part of the phased introduction of the new Škoda trains. The rollout will culminate with the deployment of electric trains on the Tallinn–Tartu line once infrastructure upgrades are completed.

"We're able to open the new Tallinn–Tapa line thanks to the completion of the overhead contact system between Aegviidu and Tapa," Betlem noted.

To launch the Tallinn–Tapa line, six existing Tallinn–Aegviidu departures will be extended, with trains making stops at all stations along the route. While there are currently 17 daily departures in each direction between Tallinn and Tapa, that number will increase to 23.

Regular service between Tallinn and Tapa will begin on January 5.

