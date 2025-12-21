X!

Train timetables will change after recent accidents

Two Elron trains are out of action after accidents over the last month, affecting the timetable and the damage will cost millions of euros to repair.

On Friday, the second accident involving an Elron train in the past month occurred in Rapla County, when a telescopic loader ended up on the tracks near the Kärneri railway crossing.

The incident comes after a fatal collision between a van and a train on November 27 in Saku municipality, close to Tallinn. Repairs to the train are expected to take around a year.

Märt Ehrenpreis, a member of Elron's management board, said the severity of the damage to the four-car train involved in Friday's accident has not yet been determined.

"In the simpler case, it may be possible to limit repairs to replacing outer body panels, which would keep us within a few months. But in the more serious case, we may again be looking at a timeframe of six months to a year," he said.

Ehrenpreis stressed that major infrastructure projects are underway near railways, and that during construction, there is more frequent transportation across the tracks than usual.

Elron is urging builders to pay attention to safety rules, the neglect of which may also have been the cause of yesterday's accident.

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

