1 dead, 1 injured after train-truck collision in Saku municipality

The driver of a truck that collided with a train in Saku municipality, Harju County, on Thursday morning has died and one passenger was injured, the police have said.

At 9:17 a.m., the emergency center received a report that a train had collided with a truck at the Saku Soo tee level crossing in Saku municipality. The train derailed, and rail traffic has been disrupted.

The truck was severely damaged and, according to police, the driver was killed.

At the time of the accident, there were about 20 people on board the passenger train. According to initial information, one passenger sustained minor injuries.

Professional rescue units from Kohila, Jüri, and Keila, along with Saue volunteers, ambulance services, and police, are responding to the incident.

Elron announced on its website that due to the accident between Saku and Kiisa, the Tallinn–Rapla, Tallinn–Türi, and Tallinn–Viljandi trains will not be operating between Tallinn and Kiisa.

Until the investigation is completed and the tracks are cleared, buses will replace train services.

