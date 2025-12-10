X!

Elron changes schedule after Saku train accident

News
Elron's new Škoda passenger trains made their official debut Saturday. November 29, 2025.
Elron's new Škoda passenger trains made their official debut Saturday. November 29, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Train company Elron will change its schedule after an accident with a truck in Saku Municipality, Harju County, as one of its diesel trains will be out of service for at least a year.

Märt Ehrenpreis, a member of Elron's management board, said the collision on November 27 was one of the most serious traffic accidents for the company this year.

Repairing the damaged train will take place at the manufacturer's facility and will take at least a year. Elron has no replacement train to put into service.

"All of Elron's trains are either in operation or undergoing regular maintenance, and there is no reserve in the current situation. Any disruption with the trains is difficult for us," Ehrenpreis said.

Elron has 20 diesel trains: six with four cars, eight with three cars, and six with two cars.

Until now, schedules have mostly been adjusted due to infrastructure work on the Tallinn–Tartu and Tallinn–Narva routes, but the new schedule will also need to take into account the loss of one diesel train.

Ehrenpreis said the absence of one three-car diesel train makes it more difficult to serve passengers.

"We are trying to address the situation in part by gradually introducing new Škoda trains into service, which will be able to run eastward to Tapa. That might help alleviate occasional overcrowding on the Tallinn–Tartu route somewhat," he added.

Replacement bus is a last resort

Replacing the missing train with a bus is a last resort for Elron, as buses are slower and more cramped for passengers.

"In the case of bus replacements, we also stop at all the same stations, but it simply takes more time because the route covered by bus is longer than by rail," Ehrenpreis said.

The damaged train also cannot be replaced with the newly arrived Škoda electric trains, since they only operate on electrified lines.

Electric trains can currently run on the Tallinn–Keila, Tallinn–Kloogaranna, Tallinn–Paldiski, Tallinn–Turba, and Tallinn–Aegviidu lines. "Starting January 5, we plan to extend some Tallinn–Aegviidu routes to Tapa and to move as many residents in the Tapa area as possible from diesel trains (as currently Tapa is served only by diesel trains) to the new Škoda electric trains," Ehrenpreis said.

So far, 14 of the 16 new Škoda electric trains have arrived in Estonia. If the rail infrastructure were ready, the company could deploy the new trains on the Tallinn–Tartu line.

The accident also complicated the launch of the Tartu–Riga line, Ehrenpreis added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: : Valner Väino, Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:59

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

13:45

Elron changes schedule after Saku train accident

13:06

Estonian F1 driver Paul Aron second quickest in Abu Dhabi post-season test

12:15

ERR's Supervisory Board recalls chairman after controversial comments

11:35

Experts warn against attracting online casinos to Estonia

10:29

Isamaa asks Prosecutor's Office to drop prohibited donation criminal case

10:27

Fragment of 2,000-year-old wooden boat found in Estonian lake

10:12

Education workers not satisfied with draft teachers' career model Updated

09:25

Ministry of Climate finishes Estonia's nuclear energy draft law

08:45

Estonian farmers worried by possible drop in EU subsidies

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

09.12

Nationwide test of Estonia's public warning system taking place Wednesday

09.12

Estonia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan resigns following presidential visit

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

09.12

Estonia to participate in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

08.12

Estonia seeks consultant to plan 600 MW nuclear power plant

09.12

Vandalism wave targeting public toilets in Tallinn's parks

09.12

What does the US' new security plan mean for Estonia and Europe?

09.12

Rail Baltica construction work leaves Rapla and Harju roads covered with mud

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo