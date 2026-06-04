Birdwatcher snaps rare sighting of vulture in western Estonia

Ornithologist Tarvo Valker told the paper he spotted the bird at a coastal meadow near the Keemu birdwatching tower on the southern shore of Matsalu Bay, Lääne County, while conducting a breeding bird survey.

More specifically, in Estonian the bird is known as Raisakotkas.

"It seemed suspiciously large, and I managed to get it in my binoculars," Valker said, adding he documented the sighting using his smartphone's camera.

This is not the first time the species has been spotted in the region, though these are rare sightings; Valker said he last saw one over a decade ago in nearby Haeska, and in that case the bird remained in the area for several weeks.

There are 14–15 recordings of sightings of the species nationwide. It has on occasion been captured by trail cameras at feeding sites for wild animals, scavenging what is on offer there. "Every two or three years, someone comes across one," Valker noted.

Two years ago, Environment Agency official Jaak Tammekänd, who was conducting bird monitoring in the Ledissoo bog in Lääne County when "something suddenly took off" from the top of a spruce tree on the edge of a bog island, also saw this type of vulture, which he described as being "so large that it looked as if a dragon had caught the wind beneath its wings". Tammekänd also managed to get photographic evidence of his spotting.

A vulture (Raisakotkas) spotted over Leidissoo in 2024. Source: Jaak Tammekänd

Matsalu Bay (Matsalu laht) is well-known for the richness of its bird life, particularly wetland birds.

Species of vulture found on an occasional basis in Estonia include the Cinereous vulture (Aegypius monachus), a very large old world vulture species which can measure over a meter in total length, with a wingspan up to three meters. Tallinn Zoo also hosts specimens.

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