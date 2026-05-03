X!

Elk stuck on Tallinn fence freed by passersby

News
A moose, or European elk (photo is illustrative).
A moose, or European elk (photo is illustrative). Source: Erik Karits / Pixabay
News

An extraordinary sight captured on video unfolded in Tallinn as a moose became stuck atop a metal fence while another waited nearby, Postimees reported.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the Mähe subdistrict of Pirita in Tallinn, when a resident of Padriku tänav noticed a large elk outside his window, which had attracted the attention of passing members of the public.

A video filmed by the man shows two elk: one of the animals had easily cleared a metal fence, but the second is stuck on top of it.

The first moose anxiously waited around on the other side of the fence while startled passersby managed to help the other on its way by gingerly flipping its long legs over the fence – an effort which took several attempts.

The local resident who made the film said that while foxes are frequent visitors to the area, he had never seen moose there before, calling it "quite an interesting sight."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:42

Ministry of Foreign Affairs still looking for new embassy premises

12:35

Estonia's Ralf Tribuntsov wins gold medal at Fort Lauderdale Open

11:23

Rescuers put out 16 forest and grass fires on Saturday

10:30

Turkish defense company ARCA to produce ammunition for export in Estonia

10:15

Drone alert issued early Sunday for eastern, southern Estonia Updated

09:53

Elk stuck on Tallinn fence freed by passersby

08:17

Bear spotted in Tallinn's Haabersti, police urge caution

02.05

Mai Narva rises to 32nd in world chess rankings

02.05

EKRE nominates Mart Helme its presidential candidate

02.05

Mud wrestling takes center stage at Tartu's student days spring fest

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:15

Drone alert issued early Sunday for eastern, southern Estonia Updated

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

08:17

Bear spotted in Tallinn's Haabersti, police urge caution

30.04

Japanese Embassy releases Tallinn Sakura cherry blossom map

01.05

Estonian government approves NATO allies' role in 'little green men' threats

02.05

Auditor General: South-East Estonia plan an 'opium for the masses'

30.04

Slava Ukraina restaurant closes in Tallinn after surviving arson

30.04

President Alexander Stubb: I'm very proud of my Estonian heritage

02.05

EKRE nominates Mart Helme its presidential candidate

09:53

Elk stuck on Tallinn fence freed by passersby

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo