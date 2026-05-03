Elk stuck on Tallinn fence freed by passersby

An extraordinary sight captured on video unfolded in Tallinn as a moose became stuck atop a metal fence while another waited nearby, Postimees reported .

The incident happened on Wednesday in the Mähe subdistrict of Pirita in Tallinn, when a resident of Padriku tänav noticed a large elk outside his window, which had attracted the attention of passing members of the public.

A video filmed by the man shows two elk: one of the animals had easily cleared a metal fence, but the second is stuck on top of it.

The first moose anxiously waited around on the other side of the fence while startled passersby managed to help the other on its way by gingerly flipping its long legs over the fence – an effort which took several attempts.

The local resident who made the film said that while foxes are frequent visitors to the area, he had never seen moose there before, calling it "quite an interesting sight."

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