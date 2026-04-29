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Saaremaa and northeastern Estonia remain ASF high-risk zones

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Wild boar.
Wild boar. Source: ivabalk / Pixabay
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Despite nearly 17,000 wild boar being culled in Estonia last year during the African swine fever (ASF) epidemic, authorities still see some regions as being high-risk.

The island of Saaremaa, and Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties in northeastern Estonia, remain high-risk ASF zones, according to the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet). In Saaremaa alone, 6,000 boar, a vector of ASF, were culled – a record for hunters on Estonia's largest island. This came on top of over 55,000 domestic pigs being slaughtered as of August last year, in efforts to stem the spread of the disease.

Now the Environmental Board wants to determine how many boars may still be present in different regions, and is using drones equipped with infrared cameras to search for wild boar during the hours of darkness.

"This is a follow-up check on the submitted hunting data. If the hunting obligation in Saaremaa was 6,000 boars, then broadly speaking, considering all Saaremaa hunting associations together, this quota has been fulfilled," said Jaak Haamer, head of the board's Hiiumaa, Lääne County and Saaremaa bureau.

Wild boar. Source: ERR

Despite the high numbers culled on Saaremaa, some of its regions did not meet boar cull quotas, Ive Kuningas of the local hunting society said.

"We did reach 6,000, though 11 hunting areas failed to meet their obligation, and explanations have been requested from them. So at the moment, we are in a waiting position to see what responses we will receive from the Environmental Board," said Kuningas.

"There are boar present, but it is also clear that their numbers vary greatly by region," Haamer noted.

In several areas, boar populations remain high, meaning the risk to farms is also significant. Precautionary measures must be at the highest levels, not least as it is still unclear how the disease reached farms last year, with different theories abounding and fears for a recurrence this coming summer.

Wild boar piglet. Source: CC by pixabay.com

"It's still the same sea of opinions. Unfortunately, I cannot be very optimistic about this summer. As long as the wild boar population is high and the disease is widespread, the risk of it reaching farms is quite high. This year, the greatest risk for us is in Saaremaa and in Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties," said Raimo Heinam, Director General of the state Agriculture and Food Board (PTA).

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has pledged additional bonuses for hunters in the upcoming hunting season.

"We may be able to continue with the canned meat measure, and at the moment it is still possible to order canned products. This measure has not yet closed. The hunting compensation that was paid last year — whether and to what extent it will continue — will become clear after the government session. Support for the hunting of female boars will continue this year as it did last year, and we will continue to compensate for trichinellosis testing," said Kadri Kaugerand, Head of Food Safety at the Ministry.

Protesters outside a pig farm whose livestock was due to be slaughtered due to ASF, in August 2025. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

The canned meat measure refers to selling uninfected boar meat commercially, in cans.

The millions spent on prevention are still far less than the potential losses associated with culling domestic pigs, authorities agree.

"If we look at last year, total damages were €18 million and compensation amounted to €12 million. Today we are talking about up to €2 million for additional measures that would be needed," Heinam noted.

Several farms and companies involved in the meat industry folded as a result of last year's epidemic.

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Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

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