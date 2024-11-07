X!

Estonian artist Laura Põld opens new exhibition in Riga

News
Estonian artist Laura Põld with her new works.
Estonian artist Laura Põld with her new works. Source: Albert Kerstna
News

This Thursday, November 7, a new exhibition by Estonian artist Laura Põld opened in Riga. "She Is Thinking About the Flammable Nature of Things" is Põld's first solo exhibition in Latvia and will be on display at the LOOK! Gallery in Riga until November 30.

The exhibition features new installations and objects that Põld has constructed by mixing different materials including ceramics, steel and textiles to investigate the nuanced layers of corporeality and vulnerability. The show is co-organized by Tartu's Kogo Gallery and curated by Šelda Puķīte.

Laura Põld's artworks present layers of material referencing places and contexts that have shaped her practice. In the new exhibition, viewers can encounter sculptural and craft-based forms and motifs, where one can sense the natural coexistence of absurdity and joy for experimentation.

Communicated through eclectic techniques and the bold self-awareness of the forms, these immersive works become the thresholds for an artist entering a new decade.

She Is Thinking About the Flammable Nature of Things" is part of an exhibition exchange between the LOOK! Gallery  in Riga and Kogo Gallery in Tartu, which also saw Kogo host the solo exhibition "Succumbing to Temptation" by Latvian artist Aleksandrs Breže earlier this year.

"She Is Thinking About the Flammable Nature of Things" will be on display at the LOOK! Gallery in Riga until November 30.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

