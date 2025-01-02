X!

Statistics: Retail trade volumes down slightly on year to November 2024

People out and about in Viru street in Tallinn, just before Christmas.
People out and about in Viru street in Tallinn, just before Christmas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Retail trade enterprises in Estonia saw revenues of €884 million in November 2024, a fall of 1 percent on year, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

This overall fall was predominantly influenced by specific sectors, particularly grocery stores, where revenue volumes fell by 4 percent on year.

Commenting on the results, Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "The turnover volume of stores selling manufactured goods, however, continued to grow in November, increasing by 2 percent compared with the same period last year."

With stores selling manufactured goods, the biggest rise, at 15 percent, was posted in the turnover volume of the "other specialised stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc." category.

For stores selling via mail order or the internet, turnover volume was also up significantly, by 10 percent.

Conversely, turnover volume was down by 6 percent for stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and was down by 3 percent for stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale).

The fall in turnover volume was 3 percent for stores selling textiles, clothing, and footwear, and 2 percent with other non-specialised stores, selling predominantly manufactured goods.

The volume of turnover held steady in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, while the turnover volume of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel also remained at the same level, Statistics Estonia reported.

Month on month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises also fell by 1 percent.

According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover remained unchanged between October and November 2024.

In the first eleven months of 2024, the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises decreased by 3 percent compared with the same period of 2023.

Turnover volume of retail. Source: Statistics Estonia

The above report is based on data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and was compiled on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte



