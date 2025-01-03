X!

Analysts warn of rising costs and weak wages hampering Estonian recovery

News
Shopping cart by the checkout lanes in an Estonian supermarket. Photo is illustrative.
Shopping cart by the checkout lanes in an Estonian supermarket. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Both businesses and analysts agree there is no sign of purchasing power in Estonia growing this year.

Estonians consumed less in November 2024 than in the same month in 2023, with retail sales volumes dropping by one percent.

 While shopping carts were reportedly full in the final days of the year, retailers had little reason to celebrate.

According to Statistics Estonia, food sales volumes fell by four percent in November, with even pre-Christmas sales coming in lower than expected.

This discrepancy between "full carts" and declining sales raises questions about whether the spike in late-year purchases was sufficient to counterbalance weaker demand earlier in the penultimate month of the year.

Retail statistics could have painted a more favorable picture if vehicle sales were included, given a pre-tax rush that "literally emptied stores."

However, as Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "This falls under a different category, not retail. It's part of the retail and wholesale trade of motor vehicles, where retail and wholesale are combined."

The exclusion of vehicle sales limits the scope of retail analysis, particularly during periods of extraordinary consumer behavior.

Rimi CEO Kristel Mets meanwhile said: "November is no different from October and September. Food sales have been on the decline for two years now."

Aggressive discounting helped stabilize sales compared with 2023, yet this trend reflects increased competition and reliance on promotions.

Staples such as butter are now sold below cost to attract shoppers, underscoring the challenge of maintaining profitability in a low-demand environment.

Tech sales have also taken a hammering.

Electronics retailer Klick's purchasing manager Joosep Saad warned that rising taxes would constrain consumer spending this year.

He said: "Spending desires and taxes both compete for the customer's wallet. When mandatory expenses take a large share, discretionary spending has to take a back seat."

Macroanalyst Triin Tapver at Estonian bank LHV said she, too, was skeptical about purchasing power recovery. "Wages are no longer growing as quickly as in previous years. Inflation will outpace wage growth, delaying recovery to next year," Tapver said.

While falling interest rates may offer relief to borrowers, increased taxes could negate these benefits, creating a zero-sum scenario.

Retailers and consumers face a challenging environment shaped by subdued wage growth, rising taxes, and fierce competition.

Even positive developments, such as lower interest rates, are offset by broader fiscal pressures, requiring nuanced solutions from policymakers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera," reporter Hanneli Rudi.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Eagle S captain speaks to Finnish daily amid probe into Estlink cable damage

11:12

Estonia joins Finland in cable damage probe as Eagle S detained off Porvoo

10:04

Estlink 2 outage sparks price hikes and infrastructure concerns

09:22

Analysts warn of rising costs and weak wages hampering Estonian recovery

08:45

President Arnold Rüütel's state funeral service plans taking shape

08:11

Platform app tax evasion apparently less prevalent in Estonia than Lithuania

07:39

Coming days' weather in Estonia to stay wintry

02.01

Government considers allocating €100 million to Eesti Energia for Narva power plant

02.01

European Capital of Culture voted Tartu's Act of the Year for 2024

02.01

Traffic restrictions in place on Tartu's Turu tänav from Tuesday

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

02.01

AirBaltic axes 19 connections including flights from Tallinn to Dubrovnik Updated

01.01

Expert: Estonia lacks clear plan if airBaltic axes flights from Tallinn

02.01

Lithuania to propose a joint Baltic power plant to Estonia and Latvia Updated

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2025

02.01

Tallinn favors licensing system for limiting alcohol sales

02.01

Government discussing measures to mitigate soaring energy prices

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

02.01

International admissions start at Tartu University

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo