Statistics: Estonian retail trade volume down 3 percent in 2024

Estonian retail trade enterprises' turnover totaled €10.4 billion in 2024 — falling 3 percent on year, according to preliminary data from Statistics Estonia.

The biggest decline at 4 percent was registered in the turnover volume of stores selling manufactured goods, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said according to a press release.

In supermarkets, the volume of turnover fell 3 percent. "However, the turnover volume of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 2 percent last year," she added.

According to Pihlak, retail trade volume turned to growth again in the last month of the year. "The turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €1 billion in December 2024," Pihlak noted. "Compared with the same month in 2023, turnover volume was up by 1 percent."

Last December, the turnover volume of stores selling manufactured goods increased 8 percent on year.

The biggest increase at 33 percent was registered in the turnover volume of other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

Turnover volumes were also up 19 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sales (i.e. stalls, markets and direct sales), 6 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet and 1 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

Turnover volumes fell, meanwhile, by 9 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, and by 4 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

The volume of turnover in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear remained unchanged on year.

Last December, enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel as well as grocery stores saw their turnover volumes fall by 4 percent on year.

Compared with November, the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises grew by 13 percent that month. This growth was expected in connection with Christmas and year-end sales.

