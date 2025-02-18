Blaze in Võru industrial facility safely extinguished

A fire broke out in an industrial building in the southeast Estonian town of Võru on Monday evening. No injuries were reported.

At 8:48 p.m. on Monday, the alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified of a fire in a production building on Pikk tänav, on the outskirts of town.

According to initial reports, an electrical panel in the production room had started to trip, and the room was filled with smoke.

Personnel were evacuated and directed to an unaffected office building to take shelter.

Upon arrival, first responders observed open flames inside the building and immediately entered using breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and conduct searches.

An investigation revealed that a cooling motor had caught fire in the production building.

As of 11 p.m. on Monday, the fire had been fully extinguished, while the facility was still being ventilated to clear the fumes.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) said the scope of the blaze remained small thanks to timely notification and a quick response.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!