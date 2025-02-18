X!

Blaze in Võru industrial facility safely extinguished

News
Rescue Board fire trucks at the scene of Monday night's blaze in Võru.
Rescue Board fire trucks at the scene of Monday night's blaze in Võru. Source: Rescue Board
News

A fire broke out in an industrial building in the southeast Estonian town of Võru on Monday evening. No injuries were reported.

At 8:48 p.m. on Monday, the alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified of a fire in a production building on Pikk tänav, on the outskirts of town.

According to initial reports, an electrical panel in the production room had started to trip, and the room was filled with smoke.

Personnel were evacuated and directed to an unaffected office building to take shelter.

Upon arrival, first responders observed open flames inside the building and immediately entered using breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and conduct searches.

An investigation revealed that a cooling motor had caught fire in the production building.

As of 11 p.m. on Monday, the fire had been fully extinguished, while the facility was still being ventilated to clear the fumes.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) said the scope of the blaze remained small thanks to timely notification and a quick response.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

New web app explores unique features of Seto leelo tradition

14:55

Kaja Kallas to "Impulss": Europeans must get their act together

14:25

Estonia's nuclear power plant workers should be trained abroad

13:49

Sirle Papp: The Deaf have their own language, culture and history

13:26

Estonian women's ice hockey team in running for world championship victory

13:12

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

12:55

Estonia's spas see fewer customers during February school break

12:19

Riigikogu committee fails to find clarity on offshore wind support scheme yet again

11:48

President: Pace of US messaging bigger source of anxiety than the actual messages

11:25

Expert: No doubt Russia wants to expand topics at 'peace' negotiations

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

17.02

Estonian spymaster: Europe's intelligence services should be more aggressive

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

17.02

Eesti Laul producer: Estonia's entry most talked about at Eurovision this year

17.02

Kaljulaid: Western Europe freeloading on US and EU eastern flank's defenses

17.02

Watchdog points to loophole leaving children born in Estonia without citizenship

17.02

14th European Sauna Marathon set for March 1 in Otepää

09:32

Historic Märjamaa cemetery hit by thieves in biggest robbery of recent years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo