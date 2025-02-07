Ahead of desynchronization, Estonians stock up but don't panic

On Saturday, Estonia will disconnect from Russia's electricity grid. Estonia's citizens have prepared in advance and on Friday there were no big queues in stores or at gas stations. There is curiosity, rather than panic, about how the weekend will unfold.

The Baltic countries are the only European countries to still be connected to the BRELL grid, a hangover from the Soviet occupation. The desynchronization progress, which has taken almost two decades to complete, will take place on Saturday.

The authorities have advised people to be prepared, even though they expect things to go smoothly.

Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that shoppers have stocked up on flashlights, batteries, and water. Some have also purchased firewood, and some ATMs have reportedly run out of cash.

"I came from Põltsamaa to Tallinn. But at home, I have everything — I have prepared in advance," Aili said, outside Nautica Keskus shopping center.

"I do not know how this will go, but I think something good will come of it. I rely on government policy and what the government does for the Estonian people. So, we are expecting a good outcome from what happens tomorrow," said John.

Raissa told the show elderly people, who have lived through difficult times, always have cash on hand anyway.

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been an uptick in the sale of emergency supplies. The data shows the purchase of such goods has tripled compared to January and February 2024, said Rimi supermarket representative Kristel Mets.

"We have taken into account that if a power outage occurs, it could cut electricity in certain stores for up to two hours. This is what we have considered, and these are the instructions we have received. There is no reason for panic. And if a store happens to be closed, it will be reopened soon," she said.

Fuel sellers are required to have at least three gas stations with autonomous power supply — one in Tallinn or Harju County and two elsewhere across Estonia. These stations can switch over within 30 minutes, according to the Estonian Stockpiling Agency's website.

The Circle K gas station on Tallinn's Narva maantee has a generator which means Tallinn residents will still be able to buy fuel during a blackout.

"Fuel sales can continue, cash registers will work, and at least 20-30 percent of the station's electricity needs are covered by the generator. However, the grill will not be operational at that time," said Circle K's motor fuel sales director Raimo Vahtrik.

The registry office at Tallinn Vital Statistics Office – also known as the Palace of Happiness – has four weddings lined up this weekend, but no generator. It has said it will keep its doors open even the lights aren't working, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

A map showing Baltic electricity connections with Russia (Venemaa) and Belarus (Valgevene). Source: ERR

Countryside remains calm

Residents in rural areas were approaching the decoupling with calm stoicism, "Aktuaalne kaamera's" correspondent in Järva County reported. There were no signs of panic-buying there either.

At Eistvere aiand agricultural farm, green onions were being packed away on Friday. The company's owner Kuido Paimla said desynchronization does not worry him. He has not made any special preparations.

"I have a generator, so if anything happens, it will start up automatically. It was installed when the new boiler house was built, and so far, it hasn't been needed," he said.

Arvo Kuutok and his family have a herd of 85 cows at Takkasaare Farm. Having run the farm for 37 years, he says tomorrow morning will be just like any other day.

"I do not see any reason to worry. If something happens, we have been without power before, so it would not be the first time. And we have a generator, so there is no problem. We always have food at home. There is always something in the freezer and fridge. Potatoes are in the cellar, and root vegetables too. Milk is in the barn, so I think there is no problem," Kuutok said.

Samliku Pekker, a bakery that has been operating in Türi for a relatively short time, has not protected itself against all external risks.

"Bread won't get baked, so we'll just have to take a day off. But we hope everything goes well and smoothly, and we'll manage," said Raido Soosaar, owner of Pagarikoda Samliku Pekker.

There were no sign of crowds in Järva County stores either.

"It will be a day like any other. Hopefully, the sun will shine as usual," said shopper Ketri.

"I just went to the store and saw that people really are not stocking up on huge amounts of food, drinks, matches, or batteries. There is no sign of panic," said Anti told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"Panic" on Russian-language social media

Narva residents protested high heating prices on February 1, 2025. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

However, things were a little different in Estonia's information space, Mayor of Narva Katri Raik told newspaper Postimees on Friday evening.

She said Russian-language social media is deliberately inciting panic about Estonia and the Baltics leaving the Russian electricity grid.

The mayor said it is easy to fool Russian-speaking residents in Ida-Viru County, and that phone scams are at an all time high.

"The panic factory is in full swing, and social media is painting Russia's disconnection from the power grid in the darkest colors — electricity will definitely go out, and prices will rise significantly. I have never seen such a multi-layered spread of fake news as I do now," she said.

A week ago, the city government organized an information day for apartment association manages. Raik spoke about what to do in case of an emergency, how to care for lonely elderly people, and what supplies everyone should have at home.

But several days later videos appeared on social media site TikTok saying that powercuts will last for 33 hours, which she called "absolute misinformation."

"This is being done to sow panic, panic, panic," she told the newspaper.

***

Information about what to do in a crisis can be seen on the Rescue Board's website. It's emergency supplies checklist can be viewed here.

You can also download the "Ole valmis!" (Be prepared!') app from the Apple Store of Google Play.

Information about the desynchronization process can be viewed on electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!