Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania disconnected from Russian power grid

On Saturday morning, the electricity systems of all three Baltic states were successfully disconnected from the Russian-controlled IPS/UPS system, and are currently operating independently in island mode before synchronizing with the Continental European grid.

Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian transmission system operators (TSOs) Elering, Augstsprieguma tīkls (AST) and Litgrid are currently conducting an isolated operation test before synchronizing with the Continental European Synchronous Area (CESA), Elering said in a press release on Saturday.

The three countries successfully disconnected from the Russian-controlled and BRELL agreement-managed IPS/UPS system at 9:09 a.m.

The disconnection had no impact on consumers, and all systems are stable and secure, Elering said.

Screenshot of Estonia's power links immediately prior to disconnecting from the Russian IPS/UPS grid on Saturday morning. February 8, 2025. Source: Elering

The BRELL agreement formally expired at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

This weekend's isolated operation test is a crucial step in the preparation for the synchronization of the Baltic power grids with CESA. During this period, electricity demand will be met via local power plants and interconnectors with Poland, Sweden and Finland.

The electricity systems of the Baltic states have been successfully disconnected from the Russia-controlled IPS/UPS system and are now operating independently in island mode https://t.co/oQOJpO10Gc@cinea_eu @ENTSO_E #synchronisation pic.twitter.com/mJySb6hjQH — Elering (@EleringAS) February 8, 2025

The synchronization process with Continental Europe is scheduled to be completed on Sunday, February 9.

Once synchronized, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will join the world's largest synchronous grid, serving more than 400 million consumers across 26 countries.

Synchronization with CESA will allow for the independent, stable and reliable frequency control of the Baltics' energy grids, and will boost energy security in the region.

Screenshot of a forecast of Estonia's power links while disconnecting from the Russian IPS/UPS grid on Saturday morning. February 8, 2025. Source: Elering

The Baltic TSOs have been preparing for this transition by investing in the development of transmission infrastructure and equipment necessary for the safe operation of their electricity systems, Elering said.

The Baltic power grids' synchronization process has been supported by the EU and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), including via co-funding for infrastructure investments as well as technical and operational support, which facilitated the process.

The synchronization project is being implemented with co-financing from the European Union.

The energy systems of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have been desynchronised from the Russian-controlled IPS/UPS system at 09:09 and are now operating independently in island mode. pic.twitter.com/Reb5uS8qCb — Litgrid (@Litgrid) February 8, 2025

